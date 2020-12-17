5g Enterprise Market Analysis, Trends, Growth, Share and Forecast – 2025

5G enterprise market is estimated to be valued at USD 2.3 billion in 2020 and is further projected to reach USD 31.7 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 54%.

The main drivers of this 5G enterprise market are: 5G enterprise connectivity platform is expected to enable multiple industries with a single network, and the integrated 5G enterprise network is expected to facilitate inter-industry connectivity and industrial application development, software implementation Is growing in importance. Expected in telecommunication networks.

Key players in the 5G enterprise market are Huawei (China), Ericsson (Sweden), Nokia Networks (Finland), ZTE (China), Samsung (South Korea), NEC (Japan), Cisco (US), Fujitsu (Japan), Juniper Networks (US), Hewlett Packard Enterprise (US), AT&T (US), Verizon Communications (US), CommScope (US), and SK Telecom (South Korea), among others.

Based on Services, the 5G Enterprise Market studied across Platform and Software.

Based on Organization Size, the 5G Enterprise Market studied across SMEs and Large Enterprises.

Based on Equipment, the 5G Enterprise Market studied across DAS, Radio Node, and Service Node.

Scope of the Report

The research study analyzes the global 5g Enterprise industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:

Recent Developments

o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage

o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by 5g Enterprise Market Report

1. What was the 5g Enterprise Market size in 2018 and 2019; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2019-2025).

2. What will be the CAGR of 5g Enterprise Market during the forecast period (2019-2025)?

3. Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2019-2025).

4. Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the 5g Enterprise Market was the market leader in 2018?

5. Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

