5g Chipset Market Trends, Industry Analysis, Growth and Forecast – 2025

5G chipset market is expected to grow from USD 12.8 billion in 2020 to USD 67.2 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 26%.

5G chipset enables the transmission of 5G packets from smartphones, portable hotspots, IoT devices, and increasingly notebook PCs with mobile network capabilities. 5G mobile devices not only combine the familiar sub-6 GHz band with the new MIMO antenna system, but also combine high frequency millimeter wave (mmWave) bands with highly focused beam steering.

Key Market Players

The 5G chipset market is dominated by by a few globally established players such as Qualcomm (US), Huawei (China), Samsung Electronics (South Korea), MediaTek (Taiwan), UNISOC (China), Skyworks (US), Qorvo (US), Analog Devices (US), and Broadcom (US).

5G chipset market, by Type:

Modem

RFIC

RF transceiver

RF front end

5G chipset market, by Process Node:

Less than 10 nm

10–28 nm

Above 28 nm

Scope of the Report

The research study analyzes the global 5g Chipset industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:

Recent Developments

o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage

o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by 5g Chipset Market Report

1. What was the 5g Chipset Market size in 2018 and 2019; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2019-2025).

2. What will be the CAGR of 5g Chipset Market during the forecast period (2019-2025)?

3. Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2019-2025).

4. Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the 5g Chipset Market was the market leader in 2018?

5. Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

