Global Dementia Drugs Market Growth, Size, Share, Industry Report and Forecast 2020-2026

The global dementia drugs market is estimated to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period. In recent years there has been a lot of progress in terms of developing drugs for dementia utilizing various approaches. For instance, the new approaches include moving on from a target-centric approach to innovative molecular probes that includes the study of changing the level of the proteins and many more. The innovative and new approach adopted in the drug development of dementia is anticipated to drive the global dementia drug market considerably.

Additionally, the engagement of key market players and renowned institutes such as UCLA and Oxford in the drug development will also impact the global dementia drug market size. In addition, neurodegenerative disorders such as dementia and its associated conditions including Alzheimer’s disease and Parkinson’s disease are characterized by the accumulation and aggregation of misfolded proteins. Hence, a great emphasis on the studies related to how the cells respond to the misfolded proteins, and its process called unfolded protein response is being given for the drug development. For instance, the research on misfold protein is also taking place at the University of Cambridge which is anticipated to drive the dementia drug industry significantly during the forecast period.

However, apart from the new approaches, the main target for the dementia drug development has been on treatments that focus on amyloid accumulation. Hence, the availability of BACE inhibitors and various antibodies targeting beta-amyloid in the brain is increasing the potential of detention drug market share. Moreover, the roles of various parts of the brain such as astrocytes and microglia and neuroinflammation have also been discovered in some recent studies. The better understanding of astrocytes and microglia and neuroinflammation in dementia will also present new opportunities for the dementia drug industry growth. In addition to this, the treatment approaches that combine more than one dementia drugs will also drive the market during the forecast period.

Dementia Drugs Market- Segmentation

By Type of Dementia

Lewy Body Dementia

Parkinson’s Disease Dementia

Alzheimer’s Disease

Others

By Type of Drugs

Cholinesterase Inhibitors

MAO Inhibitors

Glutamate Inhibitors

Others

Dementia Drugs Market- Segment by Region

North America

US

Canada

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Company Profiles

Abbvie Inc.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Apotex Corp.

Aurobindo Pharma Ltd.

Biogen Inc.

Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH

Eisai Co., Ltd.

Eli Lilly and Co.

GlaxoSmithKline Plc

Impax Laboratories, Inc.

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.

Merck & Co. Inc.

Mylan NV

Novartis International AG

Pfizer Inc.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Vertical Pharmaceuticals, LLC

Zydus Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

