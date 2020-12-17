Global Cytotoxic Drugs Market Growth, Size, Share, Industry Report and Forecast 2020-2026

The global cytotoxic drugs market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of nearly 1.3% during the forecast period. Significant rise in cancer incidences has led the demand for chemotherapy which utilizes specialized medications to reach and kill cancer cells in a part of the body, rather than surgery and radiation, which target particular areas. As per the World Health Organization (WHO), in 2018, the cancer burden across the globe is anticipated to have increased to 18.1 million new incidences and 9.6 million mortalities. Globally, one in 5 men and one in 6 women develop cancer in their lifetime. Globally, 43.8 million patients were suffering from cancer in 2018.

Request a Free Sample of our Global Cytotoxic Drugs Market: https://www.omrglobal.com/request-sample/cytotoxic-drugs-market

Chemo is regarded as a systemic treatment as the drugs travel in all over the body and kill cancerous cells that have spread to body parts far away from the primary tumor, which makes it different from other cancer treatments such as radiation and surgery. Surgery is used for tumor removal from a body part where cancer has been detected. Radiation therapy is intended at a certain area of the body to damage or kill cancerous cells. These are known as local treatments as they affect one part of the body. Chemotherapy involves the use of cytotoxic drugs to kill cancer cells. These drugs restrict the division of cells and thereby kills cancerous cells. The therapy can be potential outside the primary tumor as well as destroy small tumors that have not been identified in tests.

Several kinds of cytotoxic drugs are utilized in cancer therapy and the professionals administer a combination of multiple different cytotoxic drugs. The chemotherapy effectiveness relies on the kind of tumor, tumor development rate and its composition, as well as the proportion of cells in the distribution stage. Owing to the potential role of cytotoxic drugs in chemotherapy, the pharmaceutical companies are focusing on launching new cytotoxic drugs for more reliable and effective treatment of cancer diseases. For instance, in April 2020, Intensity Therapeutics signed a clinical trial partnership agreement with Bristol Myers Squibb Co. This program aims to assess the safety and efficacy of the lead product of Intensity referred to as INT230-6. It is a new anti-cancer drug under investigation which is intended to directly kill cancerous cells with intratumoral injection.

In addition, it aims to improve immune cell recognition of cancer, while offered in combination with Cytotoxic T Lymphocyte-Associated Antigen 4 (CTLA-4) immune checkpoint inhibitor Yervoy (ipilimumab) of Bristol Myers Squibb. This combination will be assessed among patients suffering from advanced sarcoma, liver cancer, and breast cancer, in a range of new cohorts under IT-01, current Phase 1/2 clinical trial of Intensity. Bristol Myers Squibb will supply Yervoy for the study and Intensity will sponsor and conduct the clinical trial. Such kinds of clinical studies will offer an opportunity for the introduction of combined therapies for the treatment of cancer, which in turn, will likely drive the global cytotoxic drugs market.

A full Report of Global Cytotoxic Drugs Market is Available at: https://www.omrglobal.com/industry-reports/cytotoxic-drugs-market

Global Cytotoxic Drugs Market- Segmentation

By Drug Class

Alkylating

Antimetabolites

Antitumor Antibiotics

Plant Alkaloids

Others

By Application

Lung Cancer

Breast Cancer

Prostate Cancer

Pancreatic Cancer

Others

Global Cytotoxic Drugs Market– Segment by Region

North America

US

Canada

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Company Profiles

AbbVie Inc.

Amgen Inc.

Bayer AG

Bristol Myers Squibb Co.

Cipla Ltd.

Daiichi Sankyo Company, Ltd.

Eli Lilly and Co.

F. Hoffman La-Roche AG

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA

GlaxoSmithKline plc

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.

Lonza Group Ltd.

Lupin Ltd.

Merck & Co., Inc.

Mylan N.V.

Novartis International AG

Pfizer Inc.

Sanofi S.A.

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

For More Customized Data, Request for Report Customization @ https://www.omrglobal.com/report-customization/cytotoxic-drugs-market

About Orion Market Research

Orion Market Research (OMR) is a market research and consulting company known for its crisp and concise reports. The company is equipped with an experienced team of analysts and consultants. OMR offers quality syndicated research reports, customized research reports, consulting and other research-based services.

For More Information, Visit Orion Market Research

Media Contact:

Company Name: Orion Market Research

Contact Person: Mr. Anurag Tiwari

Email: [email protected]

Contact no: +91 7803040404