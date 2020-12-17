Global Corticosteroids Market Growth, Size, Share, Industry Report and Forecast 2020-2026

The global corticosteroids market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of nearly 4.8% during the forecast period. Rising demand for topical and inhaled corticosteroids is primarily encouraging the growth of the market. Increasing prevalence of skin allergies and acute respiratory disorders has significantly increased the adoption of topical and inhaled corticosteroids. In 2018, the number of children under age 18 years with reported skin allergies in the US was 9.2 million, which is 12.6% of children under age 18 years. This leads to the increasing adoption of topical corticosteroids that are used for the treatment of skin problems, including dermatitis, rash, itching, eczema, and psoriasis.

Request a Free Sample of our Global Corticosteroids Market: https://www.omrglobal.com/request-sample/corticosteroids-market

Topical corticosteroids contain potent anti-inflammatory properties and acts to suppress the immune response. These corticosteroids are utilized based on the area of the body where it will be applied, their effectiveness, and kind of skin problem being treated. Topical corticosteroids are available in the form of cream, ointment, gel, and lotion. Based on the potency, the topical corticosteroids are classified into very high potency, high potency, medium potency and low potency corticosteroids. Topical corticosteroids are significantly used to treat inflammatory skin conditions, including contact dermatitis, atopic eczema, and psoriasis. These corticosteroids are used to relieve symptoms and suppress signs of the disorder, including redness, swelling, and itching. Some topical corticosteroids include fluocinonide (Vanos), alclometasone dipropionate (Aclovate), betamethasone valerate (Luxiq), and desonide (Desowen, Verdeso).

Increasing prevalence of acute respiratory disorders, including asthma and COPD, has led the demand for inhaled corticosteroids. As per the World Health Organization (WHO), in 2016, over 339 million people were suffering from asthma across the globe and is a common condition among children. In 2016, nearly 251 million people were suffering from COPD across the globe. There are several medications available for the management of asthma medications.

Inhaled corticosteroids are the most commonly used anti-inflammatory medications which are successfully used for the management of asthma for more than 50 years. Such asthma medications decrease several types of airway inflammations, which enables to normalize the production of mucus, swelling and tightening of bronchial tubes, and airway hypersensitivity. These medications can prevent the patient from having an asthma flare-up or prevent worsening of symptoms. Some instances of inhaled corticosteroids include ciclesonide, beclomethasone, triamcinolone, fluticasone, budesonide, and flunisolide.

A full Report ofGlobal Corticosteroids Market is Available at: https://www.omrglobal.com/industry-reports/corticosteroids-market

Global Corticosteroids Market- Segmentation

By Product

Glucocorticoids

Mineralocorticoids

By Route of Administration

Topical

Inhaled

Oral

Systemic

Others

By Application

Skin Allergies

Rheumatology Indications

Endocrinology

Acute Respiratory Diseases

Gastroenterology

Others

Global Corticosteroids Market– Segment by Region

North America

US

Canada

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Company Profiles

Actiza Pharmaceutical Pvt. Ltd.

Amgen Inc.

Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Ltd.

AstraZeneca plc

Bristol Myers Squibb Co.

Cipla Ltd.

Fresenius Kabi AG

GlaxoSmithKline plc

Hovione FarmaCiencia SA

Lupin Ltd.

Merck & Co., Inc.

Mylan N.V.

Novartis International AG

Pfizer Inc.

Sanofi S.A.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

West Ward Pharmaceuticals

For More Customized Data, Request for Report Customization @ https://www.omrglobal.com/report-customization/corticosteroids-market

About Orion Market Research

Orion Market Research (OMR) is a market research and consulting company known for its crisp and concise reports. The company is equipped with an experienced team of analysts and consultants. OMR offers quality syndicated research reports, customized research reports, consulting and other research-based services.

For More Information, Visit Orion Market Research

Media Contact:

Company Name: Orion Market Research

Contact Person: Mr. Anurag Tiwari

Email: [email protected]

Contact no: +91 7803040404