China Food Safety Testing Market Size, Growth, Segmentation, Share, Forecast 2019-2025

China’s food safety testing market is expected to reach with an annual average growth of 7.9% from 2019 to 2025. Food testing is a food validation procedure to verify safety and reduce the risk of contamination. It causes food poisoning. Food testing includes verification of food contents as indicated on the label. Food safety testing has been an important factor in maintaining food quality in terms of ingredients, taste and appearance. Food safety testing technologies, such as microbial contamination and chemical composition analysis, address all aspects of safe food production, processing and product delivery to consumers. Food safety testing helps businesses regulate allergens and pathogenic bacteria in foods that provide consumers with safe and healthy products.

The following players are covered in this report:

Sgs

Bureau Veritas

Intertek

Eurofins Scientific

Tuv Sud

Als

Tuv Nord

Asurequality

Laboratory Corporation Of America Holdings

Merieux Nutrisciences

Genetic Id Na

Microbac Laboratories

China Food Safety Testing Market segmentation by Type

Meat & Poultry

Dairy

Processed Foods

Fruits & Vegetables

China Food Safety Testing Market segmentation by Catalyst

Meat

Chicken

Dairy Products

Processed Foods

Vegetable & Fruit

Other

Key Questions Answered by China Food Safety Testing Market Report

What was the China Food Safety Testing Market size in 2018 and 2019; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2019-2025). What will be the CAGR of China Food Safety Testing Market during the forecast period (2019-2025)? Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2019-2025). Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the China Food Safety Testing Market was the market leader in 2018? Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

