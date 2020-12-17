Global Biological Data Visualization Market Growth, Size, Share, Industry Report and Forecast 2020-2026

The global market for biological data visualization is estimated to have a significant CAGR during the forecast period. The market is mainly driven due to growing biological data that further encourage the demand of data visualization. With the growing big data concerns, the researchers have shifted their focus towards data visualization due to advent of AI in maintaining the biological data. The platform offers flexibility to the users to pay as per their usage of cloud services, including software, hardware infrastructure, and platforms to solve biomedical computation concerns. It offers on-demand storage and analysis facility to the users which makes it an emerging computing platform to address big data concerns. Owing to the flexibility and cost-effectiveness, biological data visualization has been gaining significant importance in cell biology and genomics studies. For instance, large datasets and applications for gene sequencing, image analysis, protein folding, and data mining can be shared for collaborative research between facilities with the use of AI platforms.

Geographically, North America is projected to hold a significant market share in the global biological data visualization market. Major economies which are anticipated to contribute to the North America market are the US and Canada. The factors that are contributing significantly to the growth of the market include R&D investment in the bio-pharmaceutical sector and high healthcare expenditure. The US bio-pharmaceutical industry invested around $90 billion in R&D in 2016. Biological sample visualization is one of the major components which is widely employed in drug discovery as well as in R&D program. As a result, the significant share has been contributed by the region. In addition, the well-developed pharmaceutical and bio-tech sector is strengthening the demand for biological visualization in the region.

Global Biological Data Visualization Market Segmentation

By Technology

Magnetic Resonance Imaging

Microscopy

Sequencing

Others(X-ray Crystallography)

By Application

Genomic Analysis

Cell Biology

Molecular and Structural Analysis

Others( Alignments, Phylogeny)

By End-User

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Research Institutes

Hospitals and Clinics

Regional Analysis

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Italy

Spain

France

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Company Profiles

3M Co.

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

arivis AG

Becton, Dickinson and Co.

Bruker Corp.

Clarivate Analytics

Carl Zeiss AG

Danaher Corp.

Fios Genomics

Genialis, Inc.

Genedata AG

Media Cybernetics, Inc.

Molecular Devices, LLC

Nikon Corp.

Oxford Instruments

Olympus Corp.

Scientific Volume Imaging B.V.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

TIBCO Software Inc.

QIAGEN GmbH

