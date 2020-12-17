Asia-Pacific Diagnostic Imaging Equipment Market Size, Competitive Analysis, Share, Forecast- 2020-2026

The Asia-Pacific diagnostic imaging equipment market is projected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period (2020-2026). The presence of a huge population base with cancer is one of the major factors augmenting the market growth. According to the WHO, in 2018, around 48.4% of the cancer population base resides in Asia, accounting for nearly 8.7 million people.

Australia and New Zealand have the highest age-standardized cancer incidence and mortality rates across the globe. To cater to such a wide presence of cancer population base, the individual countries are stepping forward to develop advanced diagnostic imaging solutions for hospitals and patients.

Moreover, the emerging economies in the region such as India, China, and others are significantly contributing to the growth of the Asia-Pacific diagnostic imaging equipment industry. Cancer is a major public health challenge in China. As per the WHO, in 2018, around 4.3 million new cancer cases were registered in China with around 2.9 million cancer mortalities in the same year.

This concludes with a daily average of over 10,000 people receiving a cancer diagnosis. The ratio of cancer mortalities in the country is high, as around 50% of cancer mortalities occur as of the registered new cancer cases. This increases the need for the proper diagnosis system of cancer cases thus, diagnostic imaging system can play a vital role in the diagnosis of cancer.

Asia-Pacific Diagnostic Imaging Equipment Market – Segmentation

By Modality

X-Ray

Ultrasound

Computed Tomography

Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI)

Mammography

Others (Nuclear Imaging)

By Application

Oncology

Orthopedics

Cardiovascular

Neurology

Urology

Others (Gastroenterology)

Asia-Pacific Diagnostic Imaging Equipment Market – Segmentation by Region

China

India

Japan

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Company Profiles

Allengers Medical Systems Ltd.

Canon Inc.

FUJIFILM Corp.

Fukuda Denshi Co., Ltd.

General Electric Co.

Hitachi Ltd.

Neusoft Corp.

Siemens AG

Shimadzu Corp.

SonoScape Medical Corp.

Trivitron Healthcare Pvt. Ltd.

United Imaging Healthcare Co, Ltd.

