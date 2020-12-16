Micro Grid Electronics Market Trends, Industry Analysis, Growth and Forecast – 2025

Micro Grid Electronics Market is projected to reach USD 47.4 billion by 2025 from USD 28.6 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 10% between 2020 and 2025.

Increasing demand for clean energy, increasing cyber-attacks on energy infrastructure, increasing requirements for reliable and safe global power supply, and increasing global deployment of microgrids for rural electricity are key factors driving the market growth. In addition, government initiatives to promote the expansion of renewable energy capacity and microgrid development in APAC countries are an opportunity for microgrid developers.

Key Players

ABB (ABB, Switzerland), General Electric Company (GE, US), Siemens AG (Siemens, Germany), Eaton Corporation Inc. (Eaton, Ireland), Schneider Electric SE (Schneider Electric, France), Honeywell International Inc. (Honeywell, US),

By Connectivity

Grid-connected

Off-grid

By Grid type

AC microgrid

DC microgrid

Hybrid

Scope of the Report

The research study analyzes the global Micro Grid Electronics industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:

Recent Developments

o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage

o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by Micro Grid Electronics Market Report

1. What was the Micro Grid Electronics Market size in 2018 and 2019; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2019-2025).

What will be the CAGR of Micro Grid Electronics Market during the forecast period (2019-2025)?

3. Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2019-2025).

4. Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Micro Grid Electronics Market was the market leader in 2018?

5. Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

