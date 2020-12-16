Emi Shielding Market Industry Analysis, Growth, Trends and Forecast – 2025

EMI shielding market size is projected to grow from USD 6.8 billion in 2020 to USD 9.2 billion by 2025 it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6%.

Electromagnetic interference (EMI) shielding is defined as the reflection or absorption of electromagnetic waves using materials located in the path of electromagnetic interference. EMI shielding is gaining traction in the electronics market, and the use of electronics is increasing in a variety of industries, including defense and aerospace, automotive, telecommunications and IT, medical, and consumer electronics.

Some of the key manufacturers included in the study are Chomerics, RTP Company, 3M Company, Tech-Etch Inc., ETS-Lindgren, Laird Plc., Schaffner Holding AG, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, PPG Industries Inc., Kitagawa Industries Co., Ltd., and Leader Tech Inc. among others.

EMI Shielding Market By Material:

EMI shielding tapes & laminates

Conductive coatings & paints

Metal shielding

Conductive polymers

EMI/EMC filters

EMI Shielding Market By Method:

Radiation

Conduction

Scope of the Report

The research study analyzes the global Emi Shielding industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:

Recent Developments

o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage

o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by Emi Shielding Market Report

1. What was the Emi Shielding Market size in 2018 and 2019; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2019-2025).

What will be the CAGR of Emi Shielding Market during the forecast period (2019-2025)?

3. Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2019-2025).

4. Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Emi Shielding Market was the market leader in 2018?

