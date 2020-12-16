IGBT Thyristor Market Industry Analysis, Growth, Trends and Forecast – 2025

IGBT Thyristor Market size is estimated to grow from USD 5.3 billion in 2020 to USD 6.6 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 4%.

Power has become an important factor in everyday life. We can’t expect a life without power. The absence of power will have disastrous consequences for human life. Transmission systems have various limitations and power transactions with various load patterns can clog urban cities. Insulated Gate Bipolar Transistors (IGBTs) and Thyristors offer advantages over Metal-Oxide-Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs) for minimal switching times and switching losses.

Key Market Players

Infineon Technologies AG (Germany), Fuji Electric Co., Ltd. (Japan), ON Semiconductor (US), Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (Japan), STMicroelectronics (Switzerland), Renesas Electronics Corporation (Japan), Vishay Intertechnology (US), ABB Ltd (Switzerland), SEMIKRON (Germany),

IGBT Market, By Packaging Type:

IGBT Discrete

IGBT Module

IGBT Market, By Power Rating:

Low

Medium

High

Scope of the Report

The research study analyzes the global IGBT Thyristor industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:

Recent Developments

o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage

o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by IGBT Thyristor Market Report

1. What was the IGBT Thyristor Market size in 2018 and 2019; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2019-2025).

What will be the CAGR of IGBT Thyristor Market during the forecast period (2019-2025)?

3. Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2019-2025).

4. Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the IGBT Thyristor Market was the market leader in 2018?

5. Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

