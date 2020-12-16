360-Degree Camera Market Growth, Trends, Industry Analysis and Forecast – 2025

360-Degree Camera Market valued at USD 778.5 Million in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 2,993.6 Million by 2025 with a CAGR of 25%

A 360-degree camera is an electronic device that captures photos from a 360 degree angle. The camera consists of two wide-angle lenses on either side of the camera, each of which captures 180 degrees. This lens captures wide-angle video and combines footage to create a single 360-degree image.

Key Market Players

Samsung Electronics (South Korea), Ricoh (Japan), GoPro (US), Insta360 (China), and 360fly (US)

By Connectivity Type:

Wired

Wireless

By Resolution:

HD

UHD

By Camera Type:

Single

Professional

Scope of the Report

The research study analyzes the global 360-Degree Camera industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:

Recent Developments

o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage

o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by 360-Degree Camera Market Report

1. What was the 360-Degree Camera Market size in 2018 and 2019; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2019-2025).

2. What will be the CAGR of 360-Degree Camera Market during the forecast period (2019-2025)?

3. Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2019-2025).

4. Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the 360-Degree Camera Market was the market leader in 2018?

5. Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

