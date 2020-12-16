Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification Market Research and Forecast 2019-2025

The global nucleic acid isolation and purification market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of more than 8.0% during the forecast period. Emerging demand for personalized medicines is offering an opportunity for market growth. Increasing US FDA approvals for personalized medicines supporting the growth in genomics researches. For instance, as per the Personalized Medicine Coalition, in 2018, 25 of the 59 new molecular entities (NMEs) FDA approved are personalized medicines, which is 42% of all new drug approvals. In 2017, 34% of NMEs were classified by the Coalition as personalized medicines, whereas it was 28% in 2015; 27% in 2016.
A full report of Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification Market is available at: https://www.omrglobal.com/industry-reports/nucleic-acid-isolation-and-purification-market
Considerable public and private investment for genomics and proteomics researches are providing support to the biotechnology start-ups and research institutes. This enables healthcare providers to develop and commercialize genomics technologies and personalized medicines. This results in the development of personalized medicine as an emerging practice of medicine that utilizes the genetic profile of an individual which supports to make appropriate decisions regarding prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of the condition. Gaining complete knowledge of a patient’s genetic profile assists doctors to opt for the proper therapy or medication and administer it utilizing the proper regimen or dose.
To learn more about this report request a free sample copy @ https://www.omrglobal.com/request-sample/nucleic-acid-isolation-and-purification-market
Owing to the emerging focus on personalized medicine and gene-editing, a significant rise in the adoption of reliable and efficient DNA and RNA isolation techniques have been witnessed that can yield sufficient amount of high-quality DNA with fewer impurities. Molecular diagnostic tests are used for the development of tailored customer treatments as it enables to get a new understanding regarding the genetic composition of several types of cancer. The quality of the results is a crucial aspect in molecular diagnostics, which significantly depends upon the quality of genetic material used, such as DNA and RNA. Therefore, there is a considerable demand for reliable, faster, and automated solutions to extract nucleic acids, including DNA and RNA without affecting the quality.
As a result, the manufacturers of nucleic acid isolation and purification products are working on novel extraction technology for application in personalized medicine. For instance, Exscale Biospecimen Solutions AB offers next-generation extraction technology named NGEx to extract nucleic acid and increase productivity for personalized medicine. Sequential DNA and RNA extraction technology have a significant role to encourage the development of personalized medicine for cancer patients. Therefore, the emerging development of personalized medicine is creating significant scope for the growth of the global nucleic acid isolation and purification market.
Global Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification Market- Segmentation
By Method
- Column Based
- Magnetic Beads
- Reagent Based
- Others
By Product
- Reagents and Kits
- Instruments
By Type
- DNA Isolation and Purification
- RNA Isolation and Purification
By Application
- Precision Medicine
- Oncology
- Drug Discovery and Development
- Agricultural and Animal Research
- Diagnostics
- Others
By End-User
- Hospitals and Diagnostic Centers
- Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies
- Contract Research Organizations (CROs)
- Others
For more customized data, request for report customization @ https://www.omrglobal.com/report-customization/nucleic-acid-isolation-and-purification-market
Global Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification Market– Segment by Region
North America
- United States
- Canada
Europe
- Germany
- United Kingdom
- France
- Spain
- Italy
- Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
Rest of the World
- Middle East & Africa
- Latin America
Company Profiles
- ADS Biotec Inc.
- Agilent Technologies, Inc.
- Aurora Biomed Inc.
- Beckman Coulter, Inc. (Danaher Corp.)
- Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.
- Cambridge Bioscience Ltd.
- Hoffmann-La Roche AG
- General Electric Co.
- Illumina, Inc.
- LGC Ltd.
- Merck KGaA
- New England Biolabs, Inc. (NEB)
- NorgenBiotek Corp.
- PerkinElmer Inc.
- Promega Corp.
- Purigen Biosystems, Inc.
- QIAGEN N.V.
- RBC Bioscience Corp.
- Takara Bio, Inc.
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
About Orion Market Research
Orion Market Research (OMR) is a market research and consulting company known for its crisp and concise reports. The company is equipped with an experienced team of analysts and consultants. OMR offers quality syndicated research reports, customized research reports, consulting and other research-based services.
For More Information, Visit Orion Market Research
Media Contact:
Company Name: Orion Market Research
Contact Person: Mr. Anurag Tiwari
Email: [email protected]
Contact no: +91 780-304-0404