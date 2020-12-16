3d Printing Filament Market Industry Analysis, Growth, Trends and Forecast – 2025

3D printing filament market is estimated at USD 739 million and is projected to reach USD 2,552 million by 2025, at a CAGR of 28% from 2020 to 2025.

FDM / FFF technology uses filaments made of materials such as plastic, metal, and ceramic, and is cheaper than other types of 3D printing materials. This filament is useful for the production of objects with complex structures. Therefore, increasing demand for mass customization in industries such as aerospace is a major driver of the growth of the 3D printing filament market.

Key Market Players

Stratasys Ltd. (US), 3D Systems Corporation (US), Koninklijke DSM N.V. (Netherlands), Materialise NV (Belgium), Evonik Industries AG (Germany), Arkema SA (France), Saudi Basic Industries Corporation (SABIC) (Saudi Arabia)

On the basis of end-use industry, the 3D printing filament market is segmented as follows:

Aerospace & Defense

Medical & Dental

Automotive

Electronics

Others (Fashion, Consumer Goods, Education, Art & Sculpture, Jewelry, and Architecture)

Scope of the Report

The research study analyzes the global 3d Printing Filament industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:

Recent Developments

o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage

o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by 3d Printing Filament Market Report

1. What was the 3d Printing Filament Market size in 2018 and 2019; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2019-2025).

What will be the CAGR of 3d Printing Filament Market during the forecast period (2019-2025)?

3. Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2019-2025).

4. Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the 3d Printing Filament Market was the market leader in 2018?

