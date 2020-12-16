3d Mapping Market Growth, Trends, Industry Analysis and Forecast – 2025

3D Mapping market size is expected to grow from USD 3.8 billion in 2020 to USD 7.6 billion by 2025, at a (CAGR) of 15% during the forecast period.

High demand for 3D animation in mobile applications, games and movies for an improved viewing experience, technological advances in 3D scanners, 3D sensors, and increased availability of 3D content driving market growth. Strict government regulations, lack of investment, and the impact of COVID-19 on the global economy are among the major challenges for the market.

Key Market Players

Autodesk (US), Golden Software (US), Trimble (US), Bentley Systems (US), Intermap Technologies (US), Alphabet (US), Saab AB (Sweden), Airbus (The Netherlands), Esri (US), CyberCity 3D (US), Topcon (Japan), Dassault Systèmes (France), Adobe (US), Pix4D (Switzerland), Pixologic (US), Flight Evolved (US), MAXON (Germany),

By 3D Mapping Application

Inspection and Measurement

Object Reconstruction

Projection and Navigation

Reporting and Virtualization

Others (disaster management, infrastructure management, and asset and property management)

By 3D Modeling Application

Product Marketing

Animation and Movies

Gaming and Designing

Architectural Rendering

Others (simulation, sculpting, painting, and visualization)

Scope of the Report

The research study analyzes the global 3d Mapping industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:

Recent Developments

o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage

o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by 3d Mapping Market Report

1. What was the 3d Mapping Market size in 2018 and 2019; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2019-2025).

What will be the CAGR of 3d Mapping Market during the forecast period (2019-2025)?

3. Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2019-2025).

4. Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the 3d Mapping Market was the market leader in 2018?

5. Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

