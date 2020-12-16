Center Pivot Irrigation System Market Size, Growth, Segmentation, Share, Forecast 2019-2025

The global Center Pivot Irrigation Systems market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 14.50% from 2019 to 2025. Center pivot irrigation is also known as waterwheel and circular irrigation. It is a crop irrigation process in which a sprinkler is used to water the crop as the machine rotates around a pivot. In addition, holes are created in the pivot with the help of an electric motor, which is additional irrigation (water reaching the crop in the form of a circle), which creates crop circles. This irrigation system has various mechanical components such as trusses, spans, towers and drivetrains. In addition, these systems are an improved method of providing irrigation in a circular pattern by rotating around a fixed pivot point, providing better efficiency and fit for wide landscapes.

The following players are covered in this report:

Lindsay

Valmont Industries

T-L Irrigation

Alkhorayef

Reinke Manufacturing

Vodar (Tianjin)

Pierce

Rainfine (Dalian) Irrigation

BAUER

Grupo Fockink

Center Pivot Irrigation System Market segmentation by Type

Small Field

Medium Field

Large Field

Center Pivot Irrigation System Market segmentation by Catalyst

Stationary

Mobile

Scope of the Report

The research study analyses the global Biosurgery industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:

Recent Developments

o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage

o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by Center Pivot Irrigation System Market Report

What was the Center Pivot Irrigation System Market size in 2018 and 2019; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2019-2025). What will be the CAGR of Center Pivot Irrigation System Market during the forecast period (2019-2025)? Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2019-2025). Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Center Pivot Irrigation System Market was the market leader in 2018? Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

