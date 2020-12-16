Cellular Based M2M VAS Market Growth, Size, Opportunity, Share and Forecast 2019-2025

The global cellular based M2M VAS market will grow at a CAGR of 30.6% during 2019-2025. M2M communication is used to transfer data between electronic devices. In cellular-based M2M connections, CDMA, 2G, 3G and 4G/LTE networks are used to establish connections between electronic devices. Cellular-based M2M VAS includes management and professional services provided by MNOs and service providers. Industries such as automotive, healthcare, retail, transportation and logistics, energy and utilities, and consumer electronics are some of the key end users for cellular-based M2M VAS. Some of the key applications for cellular-based M2M VAS are video surveillance, vehicle remote diagnostics, vehicle management, asset tracking, theft recovery and point of sale.

The following players are covered in this report:

ATandT

Sprint

Verizon

Vodafone

Amdocs

China Mobile

China Telecom

Digi International

Gemalto

KDDI

Sierra Wireless

Orange Business Services

Rogers Communications

Tech Mahindra

TelefÃ³nica

Cellular Based M2M VAS Market segmentation by Type

2G

3G

4G

Others

Cellular Based M2M VAS Market segmentation by Catalyst

Automotive

Transportation and logistics

Healthcare

Energy and utilities

Retail

Consumer electronics

Scope of the Report

The research study analyses the global Biosurgery industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:

Recent Developments

o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage

o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by Cellular Based M2M VAS Market Report

What was the Cellular Based M2M VAS Market size in 2018 and 2019; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2019-2025). What will be the CAGR of Cellular Based M2M VAS Market during the forecast period (2019-2025)? Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2019-2025). Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Cellular Based M2M VAS Market was the market leader in 2018? Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

