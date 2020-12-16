2 Ethylhexanol Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Analysis and Forecast – 2025

2-Ethylhexanol is a colorless, flammable liquid that is poorly soluble in water, but soluble in most organic solvents. It is produced in a three-step process including dehydration and hydrogenation following aldol self-condensation of n-butyraldehyde. N-butyraldehyde itself is produced by the catalytic hydroformation of propylene and syngas.

The market for 2-ethylhexanol is expected to grow at a CAGR of less than 5% during the forecast period.

The major companies include BASF SE, China Petrochemical Corporation (Sinopec), Dow, Eastman Chemical Company, and SABIC, among others.

By Application

Plasticizers

Phthalate

Non-phthalate

2-EH Acrylate

2-EH Nitrate

Other Applications

