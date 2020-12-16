1-6 Hexanediol HDO Market Growth, Trends, Industry Analysis and Forecast – 2025

1-6 Hexanediol HDO Market size is projected to grow from USD 902 million in 2019 to USD 1,401 million by 2025, at a CAGR of 8%, during the forecast period.

The growth of polyurethane is due to the high demand for paints and coatings, elastomers, and foams. 1,6-hexanediol is used as a chain extender in the field of application of polyurethane. It converts polyurethane into a modified polyurethane with significantly higher corrosion resistance.

Some of the major companies are BASF SE, Perstorp, LANXESS, UBE INDUSTRIES, LTD., and Prasol Chemicals Pvt. Ltd. among others.

On the basis of application, the 1,6-hexanediol market is segmented as follows:

Polyurethane

Coatings

Acrylates

Adhesives

Polyester Resins

Plasticizers

Others resins (alkyd and epoxy)

Scope of the Report

The research study analyzes the global 1-6 Hexanediol HDO industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:

Recent Developments

o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage

o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by 1-6 Hexanediol HDO Market Report

1. What was the 1-6 Hexanediol HDO Market size in 2018 and 2019; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2019-2025).

What will be the CAGR of 1-6 Hexanediol HDO Market during the forecast period (2019-2025)?

3. Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2019-2025).

4. Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the 1-6 Hexanediol HDO Market was the market leader in 2018?

5. Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

