Food Processing and Manufacturing (FPM) Contract Manufacturing Market Size, Competitive Analysis, Share, Forecast- 2018-2023

The global food processing and manufacturing (FPM) contract manufacturing market size was estimated to USD 77,000 million in 2018 and expected to grow with a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period. In food processing and manufacturing, a company can outsource products or raw material that enable their food processing business to be always competitive in initial stage or during growth. By providing the contract to another business for the packaging of their food product can eliminate the need to invest highly in broad equipment or employing additional staff when there is a low cash flow. Thus, small food manufacturers such as Peter Greven provide outsourcing services to a well-equipped business. Moreover, there are several contract manufacturing firms existing in the food sector, including Kilfera Food Manufacturers Ltd., PacMoore Corporation and Hearthside Food Solutions LLC.

Major factors contributing to the growth of the global FPM contract manufacturing market include rapid influx of new product varieties due to increasing demand for innovative food products across the globe. Lack of manufacturing production capabilities of OEM (original equipment manufacturer) and growing demand for convenience food due to change in lifestyle are fueling the market growth. Improvement in food manufacturing supply chain are driving investment in automation technologies across the food processing and manufacturing industry. Stringent regulatory policies for the approval of food products and increasing risk associated with the quality of the product are some of the factors hindering the growth of the market. Some of the other factors responsible for restraining market growth are the increasing cost of raw material. However, emerging markets and introduction of automation technology in food production decreases the manual work which is expected to create enormous opportunities for the market in the near future.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

GLOBAL FPM CONTRACT MANUFACTURING MARKET, BY SERVICES

FOOD MANUFACTURING SERVICES

CONVENIENCE FOODS

BAKERY PRODUCTS

DIETARY SUPPLEMENT

CONFECTIONERY PRODUCTS

DAIRY PRODUCTS

OTHERS

RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT

FOOD PACKAGING SERVICES

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

KEY COMPANY ANALYSIS

KEY STRATEGY ANALYSIS

REGIONAL ANALYSIS

NORTH AMERICAN

UNITED STATES

CANADA

EUROPE

U.K

GERMANY

ITALY

SPAIN

FRANCE

ROE

ASIA PACIFIC

INDIA

CHINA

JAPAN

ROAPAC

REST OF THE WORLD

COMPANY PROFILES

ACCESS BUSINESS GROUP LLC

ADIRONDACK BEVERAGES INC.

AFP ADVANCED FOOD PRODUCTS LLC

AMCO PROTEINS

AMERICAN CUSTOM DRYING COMPANY

AMERICAN SOY PRODUCTS, INC.

AMERILAB TECHNOLOGIES, INC

.AMERIQUAL GROUP LLC

ANDERSON DAHLEN INC.

ARIZONA NUTRITIONAL SUPPLEMENTS, LLC

ARRO CORPORATION

BALDWIN RICHARDSON FOODS COMPANY

BERNER FOOD & BEVERAGE, INC.

BIG BRANDS, LLC

BIRUBI FOODS

BLUE CHIP GROUP, INC.

BPL TEAS (PVT) LTD.

BRADY ENTERPRISES, INC.

CALIFORNIA NATURAL PRODUCTS

CASE MASON FILLING, INC.

CENTURY FOODS INTERNATIONAL LLC

CHERRY CENTRAL COOPERATIVE, INC.

CHRISTY QUALITY FOODS PVT LTD.

CLAREMONT FOODS LLC

COMBINED TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

COMPACT INDUSTRIES INC.

CONTINUUM PACKING SOLUTIONS LLC

CORIM INDUSTRIES, INC.

COTT BEVERAGES INC.

CREATE-A-PACK, INC.

CREEKSIDE SPRINGS, LLC

CROSBY MOLASSES COMPANY LIMITED

DELMAINE FINE FOODS LTD.

DFM FOODS LTD

DNE NUTRACEUTICALS INC.

DOMINION LIQUID TECHNOLOGIES LLC

DREAMPAK LLC

E.D. SMITH FOODS, LTD

ELITE ONE SOURCE, INC.

FLEX FOODS LTD.

FLORIDA NUTRI LABS LLC

FORTUNE FOODS LTD.

GEORLICH PHARMA GMBH

GIOVANNI FOODS CO., INC.

HEARTHSIDE FOOD SOLUTIONS LLC

HEARTLAND GOURMET LLC

HÜGLI UK LTD

IMBIBE INC.

INTER-AMERICAN PRODUCTS, INC

ITI TROPICALS, INC.

JAKANA FOODS LTD.

JEL SERT COMPANY

JODT-BARRETT FOODS INC.

JOHANNA FOODS, INC.

KDM GLOBAL PARTNERS, LLC

LAKE CITY FOODS.

LAKESIDE FOODS, INC.

LASSONDE PAPPAS & COMPANY, INC.

LIDESTRI FOOD & BEVERAGE, INC.

LONSDALE HEALTH PRODUCTS LTD

MALTRA FOODS

MAPLE ISLAND, INC.

MONTANA COOKIE COMPANY

NAMAR FOODS

NATURAL DEVELOPMENT, LL

NIKKEN FOODS CO., LTD

.NOR-CAL BEVERAGE COMPANY INC.

7.68. NUTRASCIENCE LABS, INC.

NU-WORLD FOODS

NVE PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.

O-AT-KA MILK PRODUCTS COOP., INC.

PACMOORE PRODUCTS INC

PARTICLE CONTROL INC.

Q & B FOODS INC.

RIO GRANDE JUICE COMPANY

SAIPRO BIOTECH PRIVATE LIMITED.

SARAF FOODS LTD.

SELECT BRANDS, LLC

SIZANI FOODS PTY LTD

SUBCO FOODS, INC.

TASMAN BAY FOOD GROUP

THRIVE FOODS LLC.

TRAILBLAZER FOOD PRODUCTS

TREE TOP INC.

TRUFOODMFG.

TULKOFF FOODS PRODUCTS INC.

US BEVERAGE MANUFACTURING

VAN LAW FOOD PRODUCTS INC.

WRIGHT FOODS, INC.

WYANDOT, INC.

