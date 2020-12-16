R-125 Refrigerant Market Size, Competitive Analysis, Share, Forecast- 2019-2025

The global R-125 refrigerant market is expected to register a 1.8% CAGR over the forecast period 2019-2025. R-125 refrigerant is a chlorine-free refrigerant which discharges relatively less gas temperature which results in higher cooling capacity. Another characteristic feature of this substance is extraordinarily high mass flow. Stratospheric ozone depletion, as well as atmospheric greenhouse effect due to refrigerant emissions, has led to drastic changes in the refrigeration and air conditioning technologies since the start of the 21st century. A massive change is currently underway in the refrigerants market. The market is driven by environmental concerns, legislation is pushing a gradual phase-out of traditional refrigerants in favor of new alternatives with lower ozone depletion potential.

The impact of these new rules will dramatically alter the way heating and cooling applications are performed in a wide range of industries over the course of the coming years. Therefore, a close co-operation exists with scientific institutions, the refrigeration and oil industries, and component manufacturers as well as numerous innovative refrigeration and air conditioning companies. Although R-125 refrigerant has no ozone depletion potential but has high global warming potential, this presents a big obstruction to the market growth.

The newly revised version of the European F-Gas Regulation states that from 2020, the use of refrigerants with a high global warming potential (GWP) will be prohibited in the European Union, including for service and maintenance work. As a result of this, manufacturers are already creating new refrigerant mixtures with lower global warming potentials. A refrigerant’s GWP value is not the only factor that has a major effect on its climate compatibility. A refrigerant always has to be looked at in terms of the efficiency throughout its life cycle. Depending on how it is used, it can be inefficient with regard to the energy consumed through its use even if it has a low GWP value.

Key R-125 refrigerant providers include Arkema, Honeywell International Inc., Daikin, Mexichem, and The Chemours Company, among others. These companies focused on product innovation, mergers, geographical expansions, and other strategies to gain grounds in what is becoming an increasingly competitive market. For instance, in 2015, Honeywell, an American refrigerant provider, launched four new refrigerants including Solstice zf, Solstice ze, Solstice N13, Solstice N40 for utilization in industrial cooling and supermarket refrigeration. The products had low global warming potential.

Global R-125 Refrigerant Market – Segmentation

By Type

HCFC-123

HCFC-124

By Application

Extinguishant

Air Conditioners

Industrial Refrigeration

Global R-125 Refrigerant Market – Segment by Region

North America

US

Canada

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Middle East & Africa

Latin America

