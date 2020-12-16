Invasive sensors market Size, Competitive Analysis, Share, Forecast- 2018-2023

The global invasive sensors market is projected to exhibit significant growth during the forecast period. An invasive sensor penetrates into the human body via skin, cavity or anatomical opening, with the minimal damage possible to the body. Measuring factors that are mainly taken from the blood or other invasively-obtained fluids enable physicians to detect various diseases at an early stage and enables the patient to maintain a healthy lifestyle. Technological advancement in healthcare that leads to the development of innovative monitoring devices in the field of invasive sensors is a major factor to drive the growth of the global invasive sensors market.

Researchers are now focusing on developing self-powered invasive devices by harvesting heat from the body. Smaller size, low power battery, and stretchable devices are a current trend for electronic devices. This development allows sensors to be worn on any part of the body. In addition, the development of nanotechnology is enabling more precise and accurate sensing mechanism due to the considerably high surface area to volume ratio of nanoparticles. Moreover, nanolithography is being used for fabrication of the memory chips to make it more durable. The major market players are constantly focusing on the development of new products in the field of invasive sensors.

With advancement, invasive sensor’s demand for portable and wearable medical devices has been increased which is expected to drive theinvasive sensors market growth. Various manufacturers are working on the development of wearable devices that in turn require the use of sensors thereby driving the growth of the market. For instance, in January 2019, Omron Healthcare had launched its first wearable blood pressure monitor named “HeartGuide”. It possesses a personal blood pressure monitor that has ECG capability in a single device. This device is in the form of a wristwatch that can carry up to 100 readings and the data collected through it is transferred to a mobile application named “HeartAdvisor” that will aid the patient by providing real-time data, monitor the heart condition that leads to the treatment in a better way.

Global Invasive Sensors Market Segmentation

By Application

Imaging

Surgical

Monitoring

By Product Type

Biosensor

Image Sensor

Temperature Sensor

Pressure Sensor

By End-Users

Hospitals and Diagnostics Centre

Ambulatory Surgical Centre

Research Laboratories

Global Invasive Sensors Market – Segment by Region

North America

US

Canada

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Company Profiles

Abbott Laboratories, Inc.

Analog Devices, Inc.

Bayer AG

Danaher Corp.

DePuy Synthes Products, Inc.

Dexcom, Inc.

First Sensor AG

GE Healthcare

GLUSENSE Ltd.

Honeywell International, Inc.

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Medtronic PLC

NXP Semiconductor N.V.

Omnivision Technologies, Inc.

Orthosensor, Inc.

Pinnacle Technology, Inc.

Proteus Digital Health, Inc.

Sanofi S.A.

Siemens AG

Smiths Medical, Inc.

