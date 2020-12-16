Hydrochlorofluorocarbons (HCFC) Refrigerant Market Size, Competitive Analysis, Share, Forecast- 2018-2023

HCFC Refrigerant are a group of compounds, whose structure is close to Chlorofluorocarbons (CFCs), with at least one hydrogen particles. Under typical conditions, HCFCs are gases or fluids, which evaporate effectively. HCFC’s are stable and present in inert form. HCFCs don’t break up in water, however do disintegrate in natural (carbon-containing) solvents. HCFCs are a part of a group of chemicals, known as volatile organic compounds (VOCs). HCFCs are chemicals that are utilized as refrigerants. However, HCFCs exhaust the Earth’s ozone layer and contribute to environmental change. R-22
is a HCFC refrigerant that is frequently utilized in air conditioning and cooling hardware. There have been several initiatives taken by the governments globally to reduce the utilization of HCFC, in order to control the ozone depletion. There are several factors that are motivating the HCFC refrigerant market such as demand for the consumer products, such as air conditioning and refrigerators, their service, and maintenance. However, there are several factors that are restraining the market such as increase in the global warming potential (GWP), depletion of ozone layer, alternative choices for the refrigerant and factors such as government rules and regulation.
MARKET SEGMENTATION
GLOBAL HCFCS MARKET, BY REFRIGERANT TYPE
- R-22
- R-124
- R-142B
GLOBAL HCFCS MARKET, BY BLEND TYPE
- R-401A
- R-401B
- R-401C
- OTHERS
GLOBAL HCFCS MARKET, BY APPLICATION
- REFRIGERATION
- DOMESTIC
- COMMERCIAL
- TRANSPORTATION
- INDUSTRIAL
AIR-CONDITIONING
- DOMESTIC
- COMMERCIAL
- TRANSPORTATION
- INDUSTRIAL
- OTHERS(STATIONARY AIR-CONDITIONING, MOBILE AIR CONDITIONING)
COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
- STRATEGY ANALYSIS
- RECENT DEVELOPMENT
- KEY COMPANY ANALYSIS
REGIONAL ANALYSIS
NORTH AMERICA
- UNITED STATES
- CANADA
EUROPE
- UNITED KINGDOM
- FRANCE
- GERMANY
- ITALY
- SPAIN
- REST OF EUROPE
ASIA PACIFIC
- INDIA
- CHINA
- JAPAN
REST OF THE WORLD
COMPANY PROFILES
- ARKEMA
- BLUESTAR GREEN TECHNOLOGY
- CHANGSHU 3F ZHONGHAO NEW CHEMICAL MATERIALS CO., LTD.
- CHEMOURS
- DAIKIN
- DONGYUE GROUP
- FOAM SUPPLIES, INC.
- GUJARAT FLUOROCHEMICALS
- HARP INTERNATIONAL LTD.
- HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC.
- JIANGSU MEILAN CHEMICAL
- LINDE AG
- MEXICHEM FLUOR S.A. DE C.V.
- NATIONAL REFRIGERANTS, INC.
- NAVIN FLUORINE INTERNATIONAL
- PUYANG ZHONGWEI FINE CHEMICAL CO.
- QUIMOBASICOS S.A DE C.V.
- SANMEISHEM
- SCHARR CPC GMBH
- SHANDONG YUE’AN CHEMICAL CO., LTD
- SINOCHEM GROUP
- SRF LTD.
- YINGPENG CHEMICALS
- ZHEJIANG JUHUA
- ZHEJIANG LANTIAN ENVIRONMENTAL PROTECTION HI-TECH
- ZHEJIANG WEIHUA CHEMICAL
- ZHENGJIANG YONGHE REFRIGERANT
