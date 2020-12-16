GCC E-Commerce Logistics Market Size, Competitive Analysis, Share, Forecast- 2018-2023

The GCC e-commerce logistics market is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period (2018-2023). The e-commerce logistics market of GCC is positively influenced by various factors which includes growing e-commerce market in GCC countries, low price of petrol and Diesel, significant infrastructure in major countries, availability of expatriate workforce and expanding railway network. The e-commerce market of GCC countries are growing consistently creating significant demand for logistics market. Almost all GCC countries are self-sufficient in crude oil production and has significant business from outsourcing crude oil across the globe. Crude oil is cheaper in all GCC countries which is the major factor driving the logistics market. The major economies in GCC countries such as Kuwait, Saudi Arabia and Qatar has quality infrastructure which always helps the logistics companies to expand their reach and coverage. GCC region has abundant skilled workforce that shapes the growing e-commerce logistics market. The GCC countries are also expanding their railway network which will connect all the six members countries of GCC. It will be a significant opportunity for the logistics companies to minimize transportation cost and enhance smooth movement of goods between all six countries.
Get Free Sample Copy @https://www.omrglobal.com/request-sample/gcc-e-commerce-logistics-market
However, the inefficient road connectivity in dessert areas restrict the logistics company to expand its coverage. The political instability in some gulf countries and other neighboring countries also negatively influence the growth of e-commerce logistics market. However, growing internet penetration, rising smartphone users and cohesive government policies are expected to create ample opportunity for e-commerce logistics market in GCC countries. Saudi Arabia has largest e-commerce logistics market among all the GCC countries due to excellent infrastructure, large number of internet users and massive customer base compared to other GCC countries.
Browse for Full Report [email protected]https://www.omrglobal.com/industry-reports/gcc-e-commerce-logistics-market
MARKET SEGMENTATION
MARKET BREAKDOWN BY PRODUCTS
- BABY PRODUCTS
- PERSONAL CARE PRODUCTS
- BOOKS
- HOME FURNISHING PRODUCTS
- APPAREL PRODUCTS
- ELECTRONICS PRODUCTS
- AUTOMOTIVE PRODUCTS
- OTHERS
MARKET BREAKDOWN BY SERVICES
- TRANSPORTATION SERVICES
- WAREHOUSE SERVICES
- OTHER E COMMERCE LOGISTICS SERVICES
MARKET BREAKDOWN BY LOCATIONS
- URBAN
- RURAL
- SEMI-URBAN
COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
- KEY MARKET STRATEGIES
- KEY COMPANY ANALYSIS
REGIONAL ANALYSIS
GCC
- BAHRAIN
- KUWAIT
- OMAN
- QATAR
- SAUDI ARABIA
- UAE
COMPANY PROFILES
- ARAMEX
- CARAVEL LOGISTICS (M.E.) LLC
- DTDC COURIER & CARGO
- EMIRATES POST GROUP
- CENTURY EXPRESS COURIER SERVICES
- DHL EXPRESS
- DUBAI COURIER SERVICES
- TNT EXPRESS
- ACI EXPRESS
- ORBIT XPRESS
- ROYAL EVERYTHING EXPRESS
- WADI AL-FALAH MARINE CARGO LLC
- SKY EXPRESS INTERNATIONAL
- UNITED PARCEL SERVICE
- OCS UAE
- PROFESSIONAL EXPRESS COURIER SERVICES LLC
- THE KANOO GROUP
- FEDEX EXPRESS
- OVERSEAS COURIER SERVICES
- DOT EXPRESS
- TRANS ASIA EXPRESS COURIER
- FIRST FLIGHT COURIERS
- SMOOTH EXPRESS
- PRIME EXPRESS INTERNATIONAL
- ARABCO LOGISTICS
- NAQEL EXPRESS
For More Customized Data, Request for Report Customization @ https://www.omrglobal.com/report-customization/gcc-e-commerce-logistics-market
About Orion Market Research
Orion Market Research (OMR) is a market research and consulting company known for its crisp and concise reports. The company is equipped with an experienced team of analysts and consultants. OMR offers quality syndicated research reports, customized research reports, consulting and other research-based services.
Media Contact:
Company Name: Orion Market Research
Contact Person: Mr. Anurag Tiwari
Email: [email protected]
Contact no: +91 780-304-0404