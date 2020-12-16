European Airbag Market Growth, Size, Share, Industry Report and Forecast 2019-2025

European Airbag market is forecast to grow at a CAGR of around 5.5% during the forecast period. Europe is one of the key players for the sales and production of the airbag and automotive. The UK, Germany, Spain, Italy, France are the leading automobile manufacture across the globe. The market share of Europe in the global automotive market is near to 20% however, their cars are more popular due to high comfort and speed in the vehicles.

As per the International Organization of Motor Vehicle Manufacturers more than 5 million cars were manufactured in Germany in 2018. Due to this, the country is the biggest vehicle manufacturer in Europe followed by France, Russia, and UK in 2018 respectively. The major automotive player having headquarter in Europe are Volkswagen, Daimler, BMW, Robert Bosch, Peugeot, Renault, Volvo, Continental AG, Autoliv, ZF TRW, Delphi Automotive, NXP semiconductor and so on. The airbag is fitted voluntarily by the car manufacturer in most of the cars. The cars have to pass the crash test program and need a maximum rating for the safety of driver and passenger. Hence, automaker installs multiple airbags to get a better safety rating.

Euro NCAP (The European New Car Assessment Programme) provides a rating to the cars of different segments regarding their safety. It was a program launched by UK Department of Transport. The program has a crash test that provides details of crash protection for the head in side impacts. Continuous suggestions were provided to the organization such as from EEVC (European Battery, Hybrid and Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle Congress) for the improvement of the program so that better safety can be provided to the occupants while traveling. Euro NCAP is backed by seven European governments including France, Germany, Sweden, Netherlands, UK, Luxembourg, Spain, and other consumer groups. Till June 2017 Euro NCAP has tested more than 600 vehicle models.

