Hyper-Converged Infrastructure Market Size, Industry Trends, Share and Forecast 2019-2025

The global Hyperconverged Infrastructure (HCI) market size is projected to grow from $7.8 billion in 2020 to $27.1 billion in 2025 with an average annual growth rate (CAGR) of 28% over the forecast period. Key growth drivers for the market include several advantages of HCI such as reduced capital expenditures, operating expenses and disaster recovery capabilities.

Key vendor in the Hyper-converged infrastructure market include Nutanix Inc, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co, VMware Inc., Maxta Inc, SimpliVity Corporation, Scale Computing Inc., Pivot3 Inc., Atlantis Computing Inc, Hitachi Data Systems Corporation, Stratoscale Ltd.

Hyper-Converged Infrastructure Market Segments:

By Component

Hardware

Software

By Application

Remote office/branch office

Virtualization Desktop Infrastructure (VDI)

Data center consolidation

Backup/recovery/disaster recovery

Virtualizing critical applications

Others

By End User

Cloud Providers

Colocation Providers

Enterprises

By Organization Size

Large enterprises

Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)

By Enterprise

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

IT and telecom

Government

Healthcare

Manufacturing

Energy

Education

Others

