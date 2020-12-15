Global Security Robots Market Size, Competitive Analysis, Share, Forecast- 2020-2026

The global security robot market is projected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period. The market is segmented on the basis of type, application, and end-user. Based on the type, the market is segmented into the ground robot, aerial robot, and underwater robot. Based on the applications, the market is segmented into spying, explosive detection, patrolling & surveillance, rescue operations, and other applications. Whereas, based on the end-users, the market is segmented into residential, commercial, and military & defense.

Patrolling & surveillance is projected to hold the most significant share in the global security robot market. Security robots are majorly utilized for patrolling & surveillance for the areas that are under extreme threat or risks. Security ground robot aids by seizing images and videos by using cameras and sensors. These are also utilized to locate hidden suspects by ground searching, due to which it is considered a safe and reliable option. Thus, it holds a prominent share in the global security robot industry.

Spying is also projected to contribute to market growth, as spying robots are majorly used for investigating and observing suspects. Additionally, spying robots can also stay in the air for long hours and have high-tech cameras fed in them, due to which these are considered as appropriate and thereby contributing to the market growth during the forecast period.

Further, rescue operations are used in the critical situations of terrorist attacks and dangerous situations. For instance, in disaster times, security robots investigate and assess damage to find and rescue the victims of the disasters and whether the environment is either unsafe or inaccessible for humans. Moreover, in the firefight applications, security robots fight against high temperatures and even chemicals. Security robots actively monitor the situations and extinguish the fire at places where humans can’t reach.

Additionally, Boston Dynamics Inc., Elbit Systems Ltd., Lockheed Martin Corp., Northrop Grumman Corp., Omron Corp., Thales Group, BAE Systems Plc, and others are some of the key players operating in the market and offering security robots for various applications. These companies have signed and undertaken various projects with government organizations to provide enhanced security options. For instance, Thales signed a contract for the innovations and integration of the Australian airspace. Thales signed a $790 million contract with the Air services Australia and the Australian Defense Force for the delivery and deployment of the One SKY program, for the civil-military airspace integration project to meet the increasing demands for undersea operational awareness and payload delivery is underway.

Global Security Robots Market – Segmentation

By Type

Ground Robots

Aerial Robots

Underwater Robots

By Applications

Spying

Explosive Detection

Patrolling & Surveillance

Rescue Operations

Other Applications

By End-Users

Residential

Commercial

Military & Defense

Global Security Robots Market – Segmentation by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

United Kingdom

France

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Company Profiles

AeroVironment Inc.

BAE Systems PLC

Boston Dynamics Inc.

Elbit Systems Ltd.

Knight Scope Inc.

Kongsberg GruppenASA

Leonardo SPA

Liquid Robotics Inc. (Acquired by The Boeing Co.)

Lockheed Martin Corp.

Northrop Grumman Corp.

Omron Corp.

Qinetic Group PLC

Recon Robotics Inc.

RoboTex Inc.

SMP Robotic Systems Corp.

Thales Group

