Global Liquid Packaging Cartons Market Size, Competitive Analysis, Share, Forecast- 2020-2026

The global liquid packaging cartons market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.0% during the forecast period. Inclination towards highly sustainable packaging is a key factor contributing to the growth of the market. Cartons provide higher sustainability compared to plastic alternatives. Folding cartons can recycle easily by reprocessing in a mill, where the fibres are separated. Later, recovered fibre is utilized to produce carton board or another paper or board product. In Europe, nearly 60% of cartons are produced from recycled carton board. Carton packaging using wood fibres are recyclable multiple times. Therefore, it is a highly sustainable option for food and beverages packaging.
Some food and beverage companies that are significantly using carton packaging for their beverages include Arla Foods and Amul. Apart from major beverage manufacturers, start-ups are also implementing carton packaging for their beverages. For instance, in October 2019, a UK start-up, Drinks Cubed Ltd. introduced its new premium mineral water, DRINKS3 in SIG’s unique combidome carton bottle with SIGNATURE packaging material. This carton package incorporates the superior features of a carton package, as it is completely recyclable, particularly designed from Forest Stewardship Council (FSC) certified paperboard and offers the superior CO2 performance than other beverage packaging solutions on the market. Drinks Cubed Ltd. also offers WATER3 that also uses SIG’s SIGNATURE packaging material, is a better alternative to plastic packaging.
Global Liquid Packaging Cartons Market-Segmentation
By Carton Type
- Brick Cartons
- Tetrahedron Cartons
- Gable Top Cartons
By Application
- Milk
- Juices
- Liquid Foods
- Energy and Soft Drinks
- Others
Global Liquid Packaging Cartons Market– Segment by Region
North America
- US
- Canada
Europe
- Germany
- UK
- France
- Spain
- Italy
- Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
Rest of the World
- Latin America
- The Middle East and Africa
Company Profiles
- Adam Pack S.A.
- Atlas Packaging
- BillerudKorsnäs AB
- Carton Service, Inc.
- CSi packaging
- Dai Nippon Printing Co., Ltd.
- Elopak AS
- Greatview Beijing Trading Co., Ltd.
- Huhtamäki Oyj
- IPI Srl
- Liquibox Corp.
- Mondi plc
- Nampak Ltd.
- Nippon Paper Industries Co., Ltd.
- Parksons Packaging Ltd.
- Qingzhou Heli Packaging New Material Co., Ltd.
- Refresco Group
- Reynolds Group Holdings Ltd.
- SIG Combibloc Group Ltd.
- Smurfit Kappa Group
- Stora Enso Oyj
- Tetra Laval International S.A.
- Tri-Wall Ltd.
- WestRock Group
