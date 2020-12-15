Global Liquid Packaging Cartons Market Size, Competitive Analysis, Share, Forecast- 2020-2026

The global liquid packaging cartons market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.0% during the forecast period. Inclination towards highly sustainable packaging is a key factor contributing to the growth of the market. Cartons provide higher sustainability compared to plastic alternatives. Folding cartons can recycle easily by reprocessing in a mill, where the fibres are separated. Later, recovered fibre is utilized to produce carton board or another paper or board product. In Europe, nearly 60% of cartons are produced from recycled carton board. Carton packaging using wood fibres are recyclable multiple times. Therefore, it is a highly sustainable option for food and beverages packaging.

Some food and beverage companies that are significantly using carton packaging for their beverages include Arla Foods and Amul. Apart from major beverage manufacturers, start-ups are also implementing carton packaging for their beverages. For instance, in October 2019, a UK start-up, Drinks Cubed Ltd. introduced its new premium mineral water, DRINKS3 in SIG’s unique combidome carton bottle with SIGNATURE packaging material. This carton package incorporates the superior features of a carton package, as it is completely recyclable, particularly designed from Forest Stewardship Council (FSC) certified paperboard and offers the superior CO2 performance than other beverage packaging solutions on the market. Drinks Cubed Ltd. also offers WATER3 that also uses SIG’s SIGNATURE packaging material, is a better alternative to plastic packaging.

Global Liquid Packaging Cartons Market-Segmentation

By Carton Type

Brick Cartons

Tetrahedron Cartons

Gable Top Cartons

By Application

Milk

Juices

Liquid Foods

Energy and Soft Drinks

Others

Global Liquid Packaging Cartons Market– Segment by Region

North America

US

Canada

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Latin America

The Middle East and Africa

Company Profiles

Adam Pack S.A.

Atlas Packaging

BillerudKorsnäs AB

Carton Service, Inc.

CSi packaging

Dai Nippon Printing Co., Ltd.

Elopak AS

Greatview Beijing Trading Co., Ltd.

Huhtamäki Oyj

IPI Srl

Liquibox Corp.

Mondi plc

Nampak Ltd.

Nippon Paper Industries Co., Ltd.

Parksons Packaging Ltd.

Qingzhou Heli Packaging New Material Co., Ltd.

Refresco Group

Reynolds Group Holdings Ltd.

SIG Combibloc Group Ltd.

Smurfit Kappa Group

Stora Enso Oyj

Tetra Laval International S.A.

Tri-Wall Ltd.

WestRock Group

