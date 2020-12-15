Self-Service Technology Market Size, Competitive Analysis, Share, Forecast- 2020-2026

The global self-service technology market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period (2020-2026). The continuously changing customer interaction modes with time is the major factor influencing the growth of the self-service technology industry. In recent decades, more and more organizations are adopting various self-service technologies which are significantly aiding them to gain positive service outcomes such as customer satisfaction, loyalty, and behavioral intentions. In addition to this, the transformation in Information and Communication Technology (ICT) across the globe is also impacting the market growth during the forecast period.

Moreover, self-service technology is also rising as one of the most significant advances in hospitality industry customer service over the past decade. The utilization of self-service technology in the hospitality industry is aiding in delivering a more convenient and personalized experience to the guests. Since, the mobile app, kiosk, and other modes of self-service technology are allowing guests to interact more freely. This is anticipated to considerably propel the growth of the self-service technology market. Additionally, self-service technology is also reducing human error and reducing the operational load on the organizations. Furthermore, various end-users of the self-service technology market are also making it part of their customer engagement strategy.

Global Self Service Technology Market Report Segment

By Type of Machine

ATM

Kiosks

Vending Machines

By End-Use

Retail

QSR

BFSI

Healthcare

Others

Global Self Service Technology Market Regional

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Italy

Spain

France

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Company Profiles

Aila technologies Inc.

Azkoyen Group

Beta Automations

Canteen Vending Services Inc.

Crane Co.

Diebold Nixdorf, Inc.

Fujitsu Ltd.

Glory Global Solutions (International) Ltd.

GRGBanking

HANTLE Inc.

HESS Cash Systems GmbH

Hitachi-Omron Terminal Solutions, Corp.

Hyosung Group

KIOSK Information Systems



NEXCOM International Co., Ltd.

Toshiba TecCorp.

Vendekin Technologies Pvt. Ltd

Vend-Rite Mfg. Co.

XIPHIASSoftware Technologies

