IoT in Healthcare Market Size, Share, Analysis, Industry Report and Forecast to 2025

The IoT market size of the healthcare market exceeded $2 billion in 2016 and is expected to grow at an annual average of more than 15% from 2017 to 2025. The increasing demand for remote monitoring of patients will accelerate the market growth.
Deploying IoT-based solutions across the healthcare industry is expected to enable a high degree of automation, reduce operating costs, and improve decision-making processes. The increasing prevalence of smart wearables for optimizing efficiency by monitoring physical activity and analyzing data from these devices will accelerate the market growth.
Company Profiles
- Koninklijke Philips N.V.
- Medtronic Plc
- Siemen Healthcare GmbH
- Proteus Digital Health, Inc.
- IBM Watson Health
- General Electric Healthcare
- Microsoft Corporation
- Qualcomm Life, Inc.
- STANLEY Healthcare
- Verily Life Sciences LLC (Alphabet-Google)
IoT in Healthcare Market Segments:
By Component
- Solution
- Service
By Deployment
- Cloud
- On-premise
By Technique
- Vibration Monitoring
- Electrical Testing
- Oil Analysis
- Ultrasonic Leak Detectors
- Shock Pulse
- Infrared
- Others
By Stakeholder
- MRO
- OEM/ODM
- Technology Integrators
By Industry Vertical
- Manufacturing
- Energy & utilities
- Aerospace & Defense
- Transportation & Logistics
- Government
- Healthcare
- Others
Recent Developments
o Market Overview and growth analysis
o Import and Export Overview
o Volume Analysis
o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook
o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment
Geographic Coverage
o North America Market Size and/or Volume
o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume
o Europe Market Size and/or Volume
o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume
o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume
Key Questions Answered by IoT in Healthcare Market Report
- What was the IoT in Healthcare Market size in 2018 and 2019; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2019-2025).
- What will be the CAGR of IoT in Healthcare Market during the forecast period (2019-2025)?
- Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How are these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2019-2025)?
- Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the IoT in Healthcare Market was the market leader in 2018?
- Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.
