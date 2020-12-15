Building Information Modeling (BIM) Market Size, Industry Trends, Share and Forecast 2019-2025

Building Information Modeling (BIM) is considered an innovative technology in the construction sector because of its low risk and high control over the operations provided, as well as a wide range of functional functions. BIM’s global market is currently over USD 3000 Mn and is expected to exceed USD 8,000 Mn by the end of 2023, reflecting an impressive 14.9% CAGR during the evaluation period. BIM is increasingly being used in mega infrastructure projects such as railroads, residential complexes, roads, etc. Architects and engineers can use BIM to obtain a digital database of construction sites, allowing them to modify or change the design of structures. Additionally, the introduction of stringent building safety regulations will support the adoption of BIM in the years to come. However, high initial setup costs are limiting the prospects of BIM in infrastructure projects facing budget constraints.

Some of the leading players in the global BIM market include

Autodesk Inc.

Bentley Systems Inc.

AECOM

GRAITEC

Dassault Systemes SA

Nemetschek AG

Tekla Corporation

Synchro Software Ltd.

Pentagon Solutions Ltd.

Beck Technology Ltd.

Global Building Information Modelling (BIM) Market – Segmentation

By Solution

Software

Service

By Deployment Type

On premise

Cloud-based

BIM Market by End User

Architect/Engineer

Contractor

Others

By Vertical

Commercial

Residential

Infrastructure

Institutional

Industrial

Geographic Coverage



o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by Building Information Modelling (BIM) Market Report

What was the Building Information Modelling (BIM) Market size in 2018 and 2019; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2019-2025).

What will be the CAGR of Building Information Modelling (BIM) Market during the forecast period (2019-2025)?

Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How are these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2019-2025)?

Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Building Information Modelling (BIM) Market was the market leader in 2018?

Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

