Global Boiler Water Treatment Chemicals Market Size, Competitive Analysis, Share, Forecast- 2019-2025

The global boiler water treatment chemicals market is projected to exhibit a significant growth, at a CAGR of more than 5.0%, during the forecast period. The detrimental effects of oxygen-related corrosion in industrial boiler systems which enables plant to reduce maintenance costs, maintain boiler efficiency and extend plant and equipment life. This surges the demand of boiler water treatment chemicals in various oil & gas industries and chemical industries across the globe. Water treatment boilers are an effective and efficient system for a steam generation. Proper water treatment chemical can be applied to water treatment boiler system to protect the boiler and wider steam system from corrosion.

To learn more about this report request a free sample copy @ https://www.omrglobal.com/request-sample/boiler-water-treatment-chemicals-market

The trend of using treatment chemicals is increasing in order to reduce high maintenance cost, reduce carbon emissions, and improve energy efficiency and productivity. The use of treatment chemicals is extensively increasing in water boilers as it prevents the formation of scale in the boiler and feed system. Further, treatment chemicals are used to prevent boiler and feed system from corrosion. Additionally, treatment chemicals can control the sludge formation and maintain the boiler water in alkaline condition. Treatment chemicals are used to properly react with feed water hardness, condition sludge, scavenge oxygen and prevent boiler water foaming in industries. Therefore, the demand for these chemicals is continuously rising, which in turn, is driving the global boiler water treatment chemicals market.

Browse for Full Report [email protected] https://www.omrglobal.com/industry-reports/boiler-water-treatment-chemicals-market

Various treatment chemicals are used in water treatment boilers such as phosphates-dispersants, polyphosphates-dispersants, natural and synthetic dispersants, sequestering agents, oxygen scavengers and anti-priming agents. Oxygen scavengers used in water treatment boilers include sodium sulphite, tannis, hydrazine, hydroquinone/progallol-based derivatives, hydroxylamine derivatives, hydroxylamine derivatives, and ascorbic acid derivatives.The industrial water tube boilers are typically used for producing steam or hot water for large industrial process applications, such as the textile industry, paper plant, steel and iron plant, chemical industry, utility, and thermal power plant. The demand for water boiler treatment chemicals is increasing due to several factors such as increasing demand for power generation and rapid industrialization.

Industrial sector consumes large amounts of electricity, which in turn, offers growth to the global boiler water treatment market. Additionally, food and beverage industry also use high-pressure boilers for various applications such as cleaning, processing, distillation, and fermentation which is also expected to create the demand for water boiler treatment chemicals. Water boiler treatment chemicals are also widely used in the textile industry which boosts the demand for water boiler treatment market across the globe. As the number of oil and gas refinery increases, the market for water boiler treatment chemical will also increases. Water boilers are essential component in oil and gas refinery as refineries use lots of steam to heat crude oil during distillation process.

Global Boiler Water Treatment Chemicals Market-Segmentation

By Chemical Type

Corrosion & Scale Inhibitors

Coagulants & Flocculants

pH Booster Agents

Oxygen Scavengers

Others (Foam Control Agents)

By End-User

Steel and Metal Industry

Oil & Gas

Chemical & Petrochemical

Power Generation

Pulp & Paper

Others (Food & Beverages)

Global Boiler Water Treatment Chemicals Market– Segment by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Company Profiles

Accepta Ltd.

Accepta, Ltd.

Aries Chemical, Inc.

Arkema SA

BASF SE

Buckman Laboratories, Inc.

Chemco Industries, Inc.

ChemTreat, Inc.

Coventya Holding SAS

Eastman Chemical Co.

Ecolab Inc.

Feedwater Ltd.

KemiraOyj

Kurita Water Industries Ltd.

Solenis International LP

Suez Water Technologies & Solutions

Thermax Ltd.

Veolia Water Solutions & Technologies

Wasser Chemicals and Systems Pvt Ltd.

Wilhelmsen Holding ASA

ZI-CHEM

For More Customized Data, Request for Report Customization @ https://www.omrglobal.com/report-customization/boiler-water-treatment-chemicals-market

About Orion Market Research

Orion Market Research (OMR) is a market research and consulting company known for its crisp and concise reports. The company is equipped with an experienced team of analysts and consultants. OMR offers quality syndicated research reports, customized research reports, consulting and other research-based services.

Media Contact:

Company Name: Orion Market Research

Contact Person: Mr. Anurag Tiwari

Email: [email protected]

Contact no: +91 780-304-0404