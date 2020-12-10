Security-as-a-service Market Growth, Size, Share, Industry Report and Forecast to 2025

The global security services market size is expected to grow from $11.1 billion in 2020 to $26.4 billion in 2025 with a CAGR of 18% over the forecast period. The obligation to comply with regulatory and data protection laws, the high cost and risk of managing on-premises security solutions, and the growing demand for cloud-based security solutions are the major drivers of the security as a service market.
In recent years, many small businesses have adopted BYOD policies, requiring certain security software to be in place to protect corporate data across multiple devices. In addition, the lack of adequate network security increases the risk of cyberattacks in small businesses. As a result, Security-as-a-Service solution providers are focused on implementing the right technologies for SMEs that help maximize business productivity while reducing operating costs.
The Security-as-a-Service market is poised to create incremental opportunities of ~64 billion USD over the forecast period. Security as a service is based on the software model as a service, but is limited to specialized security information services to protect sensitive information and prevent organized cyber-attacks.
Security-as-a-service Market Key Segmentation:
By Component
- Solutions
- Endpoint Protection
- Security Information & Event Management
- Identity Access Management
- Email Decryption
- Data Loss Prevention
- Others
- Service
- Training & Education
- Consulting Services
By Application
- Network Security
- Web Security
- Email Security
- Database and Cloud Security
- Others
By Organization Size
- Small and Medium Scale
- Large Scale
By Industry Verticals
- Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance
- Aerospace & Defense
- Healthcare
- Public Sector
- IT & Telecom
- Retail
- Other
Company Profile
- Barracuda Networks Inc.
- Dell Technologies
- IBM Corporation
- Proofpoint Inc.
- Sophos PLC
- Trend Micro Incorporated
- Websense Inc.
- ZSCaler Inc.
- McAfee (Intel)
- Cisco Systems Inc.
- Symantec Corporation
- Qualys Inc.
