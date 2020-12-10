Security-as-a-service Market Growth, Size, Share, Industry Report and Forecast to 2025

The global security services market size is expected to grow from $11.1 billion in 2020 to $26.4 billion in 2025 with a CAGR of 18% over the forecast period. The obligation to comply with regulatory and data protection laws, the high cost and risk of managing on-premises security solutions, and the growing demand for cloud-based security solutions are the major drivers of the security as a service market.

In recent years, many small businesses have adopted BYOD policies, requiring certain security software to be in place to protect corporate data across multiple devices. In addition, the lack of adequate network security increases the risk of cyberattacks in small businesses. As a result, Security-as-a-Service solution providers are focused on implementing the right technologies for SMEs that help maximize business productivity while reducing operating costs.

The Security-as-a-Service market is poised to create incremental opportunities of ~64 billion USD over the forecast period. Security as a service is based on the software model as a service, but is limited to specialized security information services to protect sensitive information and prevent organized cyber-attacks.

Security-as-a-service Market Key Segmentation:

By Component

Solutions

Endpoint Protection

Security Information & Event Management

Identity Access Management

Email Decryption

Data Loss Prevention

Others

Service

Training & Education

Consulting Services

By Application

Network Security

Web Security

Email Security

Database and Cloud Security

Others

By Organization Size

Small and Medium Scale

Large Scale

By Industry Verticals

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

Aerospace & Defense

Healthcare

Public Sector

IT & Telecom

Retail

Other

Company Profile

Barracuda Networks Inc.

Dell Technologies

IBM Corporation

Proofpoint Inc.

Sophos PLC

Trend Micro Incorporated

Websense Inc.

ZSCaler Inc.

McAfee (Intel)

Cisco Systems Inc.

Symantec Corporation

Qualys Inc.

