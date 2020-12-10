Global Collective Intelligence Platform Market Growth, Size, Share, Industry Report and Forecast 2019-2025

The collective intelligence platform market is projected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period (2019-2025). The increasing traffic on social media platforms is anticipated to be a major factor to drive the global collective intelligence platform market. Nowadays, social media management applications are being increasingly used to get deep insights related to the target audience of businesses. This, in turn, is anticipated to promote the growth of the market. The collective intelligence (CI) or group intelligence refers to the intellect that comes through the collection, collaboration, collective efforts, and competition of many individuals. The collective intelligence platform has its utility in consensus decision making.

Increasing internet usage and the growing utility of big data analytics are among the key factors that are promoting the growth of the global collective intelligence platform market.According to the World Economic Forum, the connected world is producing data at a pace that is unprecedented in human history. Currently, data is no longer utilized for covering past activities; it is facilitating the manufacturers in foreseeing risk, predicting future, improve customer experience, and understand their extended value chain. According to the organization in 2017, more than 4 billion people were connected to the internet compared to just 2.3 million in 1990. These billions of individuals are generating data every second, which has led to the growth of big data.

Several researchers have discovered a potential connection between robust data management strategy and companies’ financial performance. This enables businesses to reach the market faster with products and services that are efficiently associated with customer needs. Thus, the increasing presence of big data and increasing internet usage are anticipated to create the demand for the collective intelligence platform for appropriate decision making which is anticipated to drive its market growth.

Global Collective Intelligence Platform Market Segmentation

By Component

Software

Services

By Vertical

Information Technology (IT) and Telecom

Travel & Hospitality

Healthcare & Life

science

Government & Public Sector

Retail

Others

Regional Analysis

North America

US

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Italy

Spain

France

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Company Profiles

Baynote Inc.

Capgemini SE

Cindicator, Inc.

Data Scouts

Digimand

Google LLC

IBM Corp.

?nnova, a Turk Telekom Co.

New Relic Inc.

Oracle Corp.

Salesforce.com Inc.

SAP SE

SAS Institute, Inc.

Silverhorse Technologies Pty Ltd.

TIBCO Software Inc.

