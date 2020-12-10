BIPV Market Analysis, Trends, Growth, Size, Share and Forecast 2019 to 2025

The Global Building-Integrated Photovoltaic Market size is expected to record a CAGR of 21.7% during the forecast period. Building-Integrated Photovoltaic (BIPV) is a photovoltaic material used as a replacement for certain conventional building materials. Used for building parts, including roofs, skylights, and facades. Building integrated solar power is known as solar panels that are integrated into the construction sector. We offer a wide range of categories such as thin-film solar panels, flexible thin-film solar panels, thin-film or crystalline based solar panels, and translucent solar panels. BIPV is currently one of the rapidly expanding segments of the global solar PV industry. Solar power integrated into the building provides an aesthetic appeal to the building while providing an effective and sustainable solution for retrofitting the exterior of the structure. Significantly reduce existing power consumption, improving building energy efficiency.

The following players are covered in this report:

First Solar

Sharp

Yingli Solar

Solar Frontier

SunPower

Solarcentury

Hanwha Solar

REC Group

Panasonic

Kyocera

Canadian Solar

Suntech

Trina Solar

Meyer Burger

AGC Solar

BIPV Market segmentation by Type

Single Crystal Silicon

Polycrystalline Silicon

Thin Film

BIPV Market segmentation by Application

Residential

Commercial

Others

