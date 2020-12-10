Asia-Pacific Textile Market Growth, Size, Share, Industry Report and Forecast 2020-2026

The Asia-Pacific textile market is estimated to witness a significant CAGR during the forecast period (2020-2026). Higher economic growth and a rise in per capita income will lead to the growth in the textile market in Asia-Pacific. Asian countries have over the years strengthened the region’s dominance in the textiles trade at the expense of reduced share of western nations across all categories. The key driver of this shift is the lower cost of production in Asian countries. T&A exports from African countries have also grown in recent years, however, it is low in value terms.

The growth in the disposable income of the middle and lower-middle-class sections of the society has led to the continuous growth of demand for textiles in developing countries such as China and India. India is a cost-competitive manufacturing base for all types of products across the textile value chain. The lending rates in India are on the higher side as compared to China and Vietnam; however, with special government support available for the sector, the effective cost of capital becomes comparable. Buyers are focusing on India as next to China, as it possesses a large local market, political stability, and better compliance. Labor cost in Asia is also much cheaper than in other regions and playing an imperative role in the increased growth of the textile industry in the region.

Market Coverage

The market number available for – 2019-2026

Base year- 2019

Forecast period- 2020-2026

Segment Covered- by Material and Application

Countries Covered- China, India, Japan, ASEAN, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific

Competitive Landscape- HuaFang Group, Jiangsu Hengli Chemical Fiber Co., Ltd., Raymond Group, Ruby Mills Ltd., Shandong Demian Incorporated Company, Shandong Ruyi Technology Group Co., Shenzhou International Group Holdings Ltd., and Toray Industries, Inc.,

Asia-Pacific Textile Market Report Segment

By Material

Cotton

Jute

Silk

Synthetic

Wool

Others

By Application

Fashion and Clothing

Industrial/Technical

Household

China

Japan

India

ASEAN

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Company Profiles

Aditya Birla Group

Arvind, Ltd.

BSL, Ltd.

Chori Co., Ltd.

HuaFang Group

Jiangsu Hengli Chemical Fiber Co., Ltd.

Paramount Textile, Ltd.

Raymond Group

Reliance Industries, Ltd.

Shandong Ruyi Technology Group Co., Ltd.

Shandong Weiqiao Pioneering Group Co., Ltd.

Shangtex Holding Co., Ltd.

Shenzhou International Group Holdings Ltd.

Shijiazhuang Changshan Textile Co., Ltd.

Texhong Textile Group, Ltd.

The Ruby Mills, Ltd.

Toray Industries, Inc.

