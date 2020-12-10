Very Small Aperture Terminal Market Growth, Size, Share, Industry Report and Forecast to 2025

“The growing demand for VSAT in the marine industry and the demand for VSAT on-the-go solutions for a variety of platforms are the key drivers driving the VSAT market.”

The global VSAT market size is expected to grow from USD 9.5 billion by 2020 to USD 13.7 billion by 2025, with an annual average growth of 7% from 2020 to 2025. The market is driven by a number of factors, such as increasing demand for VSAT systems. The growing demand for VSAT on-the-go solutions and commercial services for the offshore industry and various platforms are the major drivers of the VSAT market.

Market Segmentation

Very Small Aperture Terminal (VSAT) Market by Product

Fixed Station

Mobile Station

Very Small Aperture Terminal (VSAT) Market by Application

Civil

Military

Company Profiles

Gilat Satellite Networks

Harris CapRock

Hughes Network Systems

Inmarsat

KVH Industries

ViaSat

VT iDirect

Geographic Coverage



o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by Very Small Aperture Terminal Market Report

What was the Very Small Aperture Terminal Market size in 2018 and 2019; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2019-2025).

size in 2018 and 2019; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2019-2025). What will be the CAGR of Very Small Aperture Terminal Market during the forecast period (2019-2025)?

during the forecast period (2019-2025)? Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How are these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2019-2025)?

Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Very Small Aperture Terminal Market was the market leader in 2018?

was the market leader in 2018? Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

