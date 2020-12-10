Software Defined Networking Market Growth, Size, Share, Industry Report and Forecast to 2025

The global software defined networking market is expected to surge at a CAGR of 42% during the forecast period (2018-2023). The exponential growth of big data is fueling the adoption of software-defined data centers across domains such as retail, IT, BFSI and telecommunications in part. Software-defined infrastructure helps organizations implement automation processes faster. North America will continue to lead global software-defined networking during the evaluation period. The United States makes a significant contribution to the growth of the market in this region.

Software Defined Networking Market Key Segments:

By Organization Size

SMEs

Large Enterprise

By Component

Hardware Component

Services

Software

By Application

SD-WAN

SD-LAN

Security Applications

Others

By Solution

Physical Network Infrastructure Solution

Network Virtualization

Automation Solution

By End-User

Retail

IT & Telecommunication

Healthcare

BFSI

Industrial

Government

Others

Company Profiles

Cisco Systems, Inc

IBM Corporation

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)

VMware

Juniper Networks

Huawei Technologies Co.Ltd.

Cumulus Networks

NEC Corporation

Brocade Communications Systems

Broadcom Ltd

Recent Developments

o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage



o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by Software Defined Networking Market Report

What was the Software Defined Networking Market size in 2018 and 2019; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2019-2025).

size in 2018 and 2019; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2019-2025). What will be the CAGR of Software Defined Networking Market during the forecast period (2019-2025)?

during the forecast period (2019-2025)? Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How are these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2019-2025)?

Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Software Defined Networking Market was the market leader in 2018?

was the market leader in 2018? Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

