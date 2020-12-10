Smart Transportation market Growth, Size, Share, Industry Report and Forecast to 2025

The global smart transportation market size is expected to grow from $94.45 billion in 2020 to $155.6 billion in 2025 with an average annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10% over the forecast period. The major growth drivers of the market are technological advances to improve customer experience, government initiatives and PPP model growth for smart transport, urban population growth and high demographic ratio, and increased adoption of IoT and automation technologies to enhance technology optimization.

Smart Transportation Market Key Segments:

By Solution

Hybrid Ticketing Management System

Parking Management & Guidance System

Integrated Supervision System

Traffic Management System

By Service

Business

Professional

Cloud

Smart Transportation Market Players

Accenture Plc

Siemens

IBM

Cisco Systems

GE Transportation

Xerox Corporation

Cubic Corporation

Thales S.A.

Kapsch AG

Alstom SA

LG CNS Corporation

Indra Sistema S.A.

Iteris Inc.

TomTom NV

Garmin International Inc.

Q-Free ASA

Recent Developments

o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage



o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by Smart Transportation Market Report

What was the Smart Transportation market size in 2018 and 2019; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2019-2025).

size in 2018 and 2019; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2019-2025). What will be the CAGR of Smart Transportation market during the forecast period (2019-2025)?

during the forecast period (2019-2025)? Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How are these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2019-2025)?

Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Smart Transportation market was the market leader in 2018?

was the market leader in 2018? Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

