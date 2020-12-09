Biostimulant Market Size, Industry Trends, Leading Players, Share and Forecast 2019-2025

The Global Biostimulant Market is expected to record a CAGR of 13% during the forecast period. Biostimulants are biologically produced fertilizers that are used to promote plant development and productivity in addition to the nutritional supply of agricultural products. Biostimulants promote plant development and growth throughout the crop life cycle, from seed germination to plant maturation. These fertilizers further help promote nutrient transfer, assimilation and use. It improves soil fertility mainly by stimulating the development of interdependent soil microbes.

The following players are covered in this report:

BASF SE

Biolchim

Isagro

Koppert

Biostadt India Limited

Italpollina

Novozymes A/S

Platform Specialty Product Corporation

Sapec Group

Valagro

Biostimulant Market segmentation by Type

Acid-based

Extract-based

Others

Biostimulant Market segmentation by Application

Row Crops & Cereals

Fruits & Vegetables

Turf & Ornamentals

Other Crops

Scope of the Report

The research study analyses the global Biostimulant industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:

Recent Developments

o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage

o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by Biostimulant Market Report

1. What was the Biostimulant Market size in 2018 and 2019; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2019-2025).

2. What will be the CAGR of Biostimulant Market during the forecast period (2019-2025)?

3. Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2019-2025).

4. Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Biostimulant Market was the market leader in 2018?

5. Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

