Integrated Workplace Management System Market Growth, Size, Share, Industry Report and Forecast to 2025

The global Integrated Workplace Management System (IWMS) market size is expected to grow from $2.6 billion in 2020 to $4.6 billion in 2025 with an average annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12% from 2020 to 2025. IWMS market is expected. Growing at a rapid pace due to increased adoption of the Internet of Things (IoT) and information and communications

Technologies across industries (ICT). In addition to this, the growth of cloud-based deployment models for IWMS solutions is helping organizations take advantage of advanced solutions without investing in physical infrastructure.

Major market player included in this report are:

IBM

Oracle

Trimble

Accruent

SAP

Planon

Archibus

Service Works Global

Causeway Technologies

Integrated Workplace Management System Market Segmentation

By Offering:

Solution

Services

By Deployment Type:

On-premises

Cloud

By Organization Size:

Large Enterprises

Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)

By Vertical:

Public Sector

IT and Telecom

Manufacturing

BFSI

Real Estate and Construction

Retail

Healthcare

Education

Others

Recent Developments

o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage



o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by Integrated Workplace Management System Market Report

What was the Integrated Workplace Management System Market size in 2018 and 2019; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2019-2025).

size in 2018 and 2019; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2019-2025). What will be the CAGR of Integrated Workplace Management System Market during the forecast period (2019-2025)?

during the forecast period (2019-2025)? Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How are these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2019-2025)?

Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Integrated Workplace Management System Market was the market leader in 2018?

was the market leader in 2018? Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

