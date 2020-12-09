Wi-Fi Hotspot Market Growth, Trends, Industry Analysis and Forecast – 2025

Wi-Fi Hotspot market is expected to grow from $1,510 Million in 2015 to $3,325 Million by 2020, at a (CAGR) of 17%.

Enterprises typically face problems when deploying wireless local area networks (WLANs) because of their small IT staff and tight budget. Wi-Fi hotspot solutions allow both large and small businesses to manage their networks in a cost-effective way.

The notable players in this market, who contributes to the major share, include Aruba Networks, Aptilo Networks, Alcatel-Lucent, Cisco, Ericsson, Nokia Networks, iPASS Inc., Boingo Wireless, and Ruckus Wireless.

Global Market, By Component

Wireless hotspot gateways

Wireless hotspot controllers

Mobile hotspot devices

Global Market, By Software

Centralized hotspot management

Wi-Fi security software

Wi-Fi hotspot billing software

Cloud based hotspot management

Scope of the Report

The research study analyzes the global Wi-Fi Hotspot industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:

Recent Developments

o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage

o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by Wi-Fi Hotspot Market Report

1. What was the Wi-Fi Hotspot Market size in 2018 and 2019; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2019-2025).

What will be the CAGR of Wi-Fi Hotspot Market during the forecast period (2019-2025)?

3. Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2019-2025).

4. Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Wi-Fi Hotspot Market was the market leader in 2018?

5. Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

