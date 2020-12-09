Wi-Fi Chipset Market Industry Analysis, Growth, Trends and Forecast – 2025

Wi-Fi chipset market is expected to be worth USD 19.72 Billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 3% between 2019 and 2025.

Increasing penetration of IoT devices will accelerate market growth. Wi-Fi chipsets will provide high-speed wireless connectivity, network security, and reduced latency, increasing integration into IoT devices across a variety of industries. The increased productivity of industries connected via IoT and Wi-Fi networks will further increase market demand.

Get Sample Copy of Wi-Fi Chipset Market at: https://www.orionmarketreports.com/wi-fi-chipset-market/42016/#ert_pane1-1

Major Players in the market include Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. (U.S.), MediaTek Inc. (Taiwan), Intel Corporation (U.S.), Texas Instruments Incorporated. (U.S.), STMicroelectronics N.V. (Switzerland)

Wi-Fi Chipset Market, By Product:

Smartphones

Tablet

PCs

Access Point Equipment

Connected Home Devices

Others

A full report of Global Wi-Fi Chipset Market is available at: https://www.orionmarketreports.com/wi-fi-chipset-market/42016/



Scope of the Report

The research study analyzes the global Wi-Fi Chipset industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:

Recent Developments

o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage

o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by Wi-Fi Chipset Market Report

1. What was the Wi-Fi Chipset Market size in 2018 and 2019; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2019-2025).

What will be the CAGR of Wi-Fi Chipset Market during the forecast period (2019-2025)?

3. Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2019-2025).

4. Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Wi-Fi Chipset Market was the market leader in 2018?

5. Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market. For more customized data, request for report customization @ https://www.orionmarketreports.com/wi-fi-chipset-market/42016/#ert_pane1-2

About Us:

Orion Market Reports (OMR) endeavors to provide exclusive blend of qualitative and quantitative market research reports to clients across the globe. Our organization helps both multinational and domestic enterprises to bolster their business by providing in-depth market insights and most reliable future market trends. Our reports address all the major aspects of the markets providing insights and market outlook to global clients.

Media Contact:

Company Name: Orion Market Reports

Contact Person: Mr. Anurag Tiwari

Email: [email protected]

Contact no: +91 780-304-0404