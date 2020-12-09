Switchgear Market Growth, Size, Share, Industry Report and Forecast to 2025

A switchgear is an electrical device consisting of fuses, circuit breakers and electrical disconnect switches used to protect, monitor, control and isolate electrical equipment. In addition, the switchgear disconnects and carries current loads by eliminating electrical faults and allows smooth flow. Parameters throughout the power system. These devices are used by residential, commercial, utility, and industrial customers in low, medium and high voltage applications.
Switchgear Market Key Players
- Hitachi Ltd.
- Toshiba Corporation
- Hyundai Electric & Energy Systems Co., Ltd.
- Larsen & Toubro Limited
- Havells India Limited
- LS ELECTRIC Co. Ltd.
- Hyosung Heavy Industries
- Meidensha
- Fuji Electric
- Nissin Electric
- Shihlin Electric
- CHEM
- Fortune Electric
- CG Power and Industrial Solutions Limited (Crompton Greaves)
- ABB Xiamen Switchgear Co., Ltd.
- Orecco Electric
- Tamco
Switchgear Market Segmentation
By Voltage
- Low Voltage
- Medium Voltage
- High Voltage
By Insulation
- Air
- Gas
- Oil
- Vacuum
- Others
By Installation
- Indoor
- Outdoor
By Current
- AC
- DC
By Application
- Residential & Commercial
- Industrial
- Utilities
Recent Developments
o Market Overview and growth analysis
o Import and Export Overview
o Volume Analysis
o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook
o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment
Geographic Coverage
o North America Market Size and/or Volume
o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume
o Europe Market Size and/or Volume
o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume
o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume
Key Questions Answered by Switchgear Market Report
- What was the Switchgear Market size in 2018 and 2019; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2019-2025).
- What will be the CAGR of Switchgear Market during the forecast period (2019-2025)?
- Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How are these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2019-2025)?
- Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Switchgear Market was the market leader in 2018?
- Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.
