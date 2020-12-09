Biometric Identification Market Share, Industry Size, Opportunity, Analysis, Forecast 2019-2025

The biometrics market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 13.4% over the forecast period. Biometrics Identification is becoming increasingly important in the automotive sector as consumer demand for high safety changes, and vehicle manufacturers are focusing on the use of sensors in a variety of vehicle operations. Biometrics is a technical term for body measurements and calculations, and is the most appropriate means of quickly and reliably identifying and authenticating individuals using unique biological characteristics or traits. This may vary depending on the individual’s fingerprint, palm, DNA, eye, voice, or electrocardiogram (ECG) use. In short, biometrics is probably the most accurate means of identifying an individual because these physiological characteristics are unique. With numerous technological advances and consistent digital transformation, the global security and cybersecurity marketplace is now more vulnerable than ever to identity threats from cyberterrorism attacks, data breaches, and more.

Continental

Bosch

Valeo

Voicebox Technologies

Hitachi

FUJITSU

Synaptics

Methode Electronics

Hid-Global

VOXX International

Denso

Fingerprint Biometrics

Facial Recognition

Voice Recognition

Iris Recognition

Passenger Car

Commercial Vehicle

Two wheeler

