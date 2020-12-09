Armored Vehicles Market Growth, Size, Share, Industry Report and Forecast to 2025

In 2019, the Armored Vehicles Market, worth USD 6.7 billion, will grow at an average annual rate of 4.5% between 2019-2025. Increasing government spending to strengthen armament will spur industrial growth.

Increasing military spending will speed up the procurement of armored vehicles in the coming years. Worldwide military spending increased by more than 7% from 2010 to 2019. Increasing conflict and unstable political situations will change the course of combat operations. Global terrorism is another major threat faced by many countries, forcing them to strengthen their armaments. In addition, increasing concerns regarding small ballistic weapons will require efficient vehicle armor in the land armament sector.

Armored Vehicles Market Key Players

Rockwell BAE Systems

BMW AG

Elbit Systems

Ford Motor Company

General Dynamics Corporation

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Mercedes-Benz

Oshkosh Defense

Textron Inc.

Volkswagen AG

Others

Market Segmentation

Market, By Material

Metals

Ceramics

Composites

Others

Market, By Vehicle

Tanks

Armored fighting vehicles

Civilian & law enforcement vehicles

Others

Market, By Application

Military

Non-military

Geographic Coverage



o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by Armored Vehicles Market Report

What was the Armored Vehicles Market size in 2018 and 2019; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2019-2025).

What will be the CAGR of Armored Vehicles Market during the forecast period (2019-2025)?

during the forecast period (2019-2025)? Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How are these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2019-2025)?

Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Armored Vehicles Market was the market leader in 2018?

was the market leader in 2018? Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

