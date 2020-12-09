Digital Oilfield Market Growth, Size, Share, Industry Report and Forecast to 2025

The global digital oilfield services market is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 4% over the period of 2020-2025.

The increasing need for gas wells, and mature oil, and innovations in technology are the key factor driving the growth of the market. In addition, the adaption of digital oilfield services in different industries is another factor propelling market growth. Oil price is fluctuating and unstable. Demand for oil is rising along with the increasing cost of E&P activities. Digital Oilfield helps to reduce operational costs and achieving high production efficiencies. Advancement in technologies such as seismic imaging, IoT, AI, and ML contributing in market expansion and adoption of digital oilfield. Therefore it is expected that focus of operators will shift toward the digital oilfield systems.

Key Players in Digital Oilfield Market

The “Global Digital Oilfield Market” study report will provide a valuable insight with an emphasis on the global market including some of the major players such as

Weatherford

National Oilwell Varco

Schlumberger

Halliburton

BHGE

ABB

Emerson

Rockwell

Siemens AG.

CGG

Kongsberg

Market Segmentation

By Process

Production Optimization

Reservoir Optimization

Drilling Optimization

Others

By Service

Instrumentation & Automation

Security Systems

Smart Wells

Wireless Systems

Distributed Control Systems

SCADA

Information Technology

Software

Computer Equipment & Application Hardware

IT Outsourcing Services

Others

By Application

Onshore

Offshore

By Technology

IoT

Advance Analytics

Robotics

Cloud Computing

Mobility

Others

Recent Developments

Geographic Coverage



o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by Digital Oilfield Market Report

What was the Digital Oilfield Market size in 2018 and 2019; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2019-2025).

size in 2018 and 2019; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2019-2025). What will be the CAGR of Digital Oilfield Market during the forecast period (2019-2025)?

during the forecast period (2019-2025)? Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How are these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2019-2025)?

Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Digital Oilfield Market was the market leader in 2018?

was the market leader in 2018? Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

