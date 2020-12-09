Crohn’s Disease Therapeutics Market Share, Trends, Size, Research and Forecast 2019-2025

Improvement in the treatment modalities for Crohn’s disease has been observed in the developed economies such as the US and UK. The increased understanding of the disease followed with immunopathology is aiding the development of new targeted treatment solutions for Crohn’s disease, which includes the use of stem cell treatment, as they have a capability of modulating the immune system. The use of stem cell transplants for the treatment of immune systems has found to be successful in treating Crohn’s disease. Researchers at the University of Alabama at Birmingham have revealed the availability of diverse group of cells in the immune system that perpetuates and induces inflammation in the gut. These cells are CD4 T cells that could serve as an effective solution in treatment, or even in cure of Crohn’s disease.

European Commission has approved the use of Alofisel for the treatment of perianal fistulas in patients dealing with luminal Crohn’s disease, and the one who have shown inadequate response to conventional or biologic therapy. Alofisel is the first allogeneic stem cell therapy that has received marketing authorization in Europe. The FDA issued orphan drug designation for the treatment of IBD through Alofisel in 2017. Moreover, Takeda Pharmaceuticals announced the acquisition of TiGenix in March 2018, by offering a sum of over $591 million. Through the acquisition, Takeda has received the right to develop and market Alofisel outside the US. Researchers at Wake Forest Institute for Regenerative Medicine (WFIRM) are practicing the induction of stem cells in the development of an injectable cell therapy that can advance the treatment of Crohn’s disease. This is anticipated to mark the advancement of stem cell therapy in the Crohn’s disease treatment that further propels the market growth.

Mergers, acquisition, and partnerships are likely to spur the Crohn’s disease therapeutics market growth

Numerous market participants across the globe are adopting the strategy of mergers and acquisitions to gain a market share. In line with this strategy Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc. in February 2018 collaborated with Theravance Biopharma so as to commercialize IBD treatment products. Moreover, in November 2018, the company also collaborated with Vedanta Biosciences for the development of bacteria-based treatment of IBD. The above developments were in line with the strategy of the company to expand its product portfolio and capabilities so as to cater to the demand of customers. Furthermore, companies are also emphasizing on the expansion of its footprints across the globe. For instance, in 2016, UCB, Inc. collaborated with Astellas, a Japanese company, to expand its footprints in Japan. The company aims at developing treatment of Crohn’s disease in Japan.

Global Crohn’s disease therapeutics Market Segmentation

By Treatment Type

Surgery

Anti- Inflammatory Drug Administration

Steroids

Immunosuppressant

Biological Drugs

Amino salicylates

Others

Global Crohn’s disease therapeutics Market – Segment by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

United Kingdom

France

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Company Profiles

Abbott Laboratories

AbbVie Inc.

Allergan, PLC

Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH

Celgene Corp.

Daiichi Sankyo Co. Ltd.

Eli Lilly and Co.

Hoffmann-La Roche AG

GlaxoSmithKline PLC

Johnson & Johnson Services Inc.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings

Mercator Pharmaceutical Solutions

Pfizer Inc.

Pharmacosmos A/S

RPG Life Sciences Ltd.

Sanofi S.A.

Takeda pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

UCB, Inc.

Vifor Pharma Group

