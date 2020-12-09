Anti-Hypertensive Drugs Market Growth, Size, Share, Industry Report and Forecast 2020-2026

The global anti-hypertensive drugs market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of over 4% during the forecast period. The anti-hypertensive drugs are used to restrict any complications of high blood pressure including myocardial infarction, stroke, and many more. In addition to this, anti-hypertensive drugs have their primary action on systemic vascular resistance and it also reduces systemic vascular resistance with long-term use. Moreover, hypertension is directly associated with increased cardiovascular risk, and reducing blood pressure and the use of the anti-hypertensive drug is recommended which significantly decreases such risks. Hence, factors such as increasing cases of diabetes, hypertension, cardiovascular diseases associated with high blood pressure will directly impact the growth of the global anti-hypertensive market during the forecast period.

However, the high cost associated with anti-hypertensive drugs will turn out to be a major restraint for the growth of the anti-hypertensive market, as it has to be given to the patient for a longer period. Additionally, the low awareness and less diagnosis rate in the developing countries will also hamper the growth of the anti-hypertensive drugs market during the forecast period. Moreover, the side effects of anti-hypertensive drugs such as calcium channel blockers used during pregnancy include tachycardia, palpitations, peripheral edema, headaches, and facial flushing, which will lower the adoption of these drugs. Hence, the low adoption rate of anti-hypertensive drugs during pregnancy will majorly restrict the growth of the anti-hypertensive drug market during the forecast period.

Global Antihypertensive Drugs Market Segmentation

By Drug Class

Thiazide Diuretics

Calcium Channel Blockers

ACE Inhibitors

Angiotensin II Receptor Antagonists (ARBS)

Beta Blockers

Others

Regional Analysis

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Italy

Spain

France

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Company Profiles

AstraZeneca PLC

Bayer AG

Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH

Daiichi Sankyo Co., Ltd.

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.

Lupin Ltd.

Merck KGaA

Noden Pharma DAC

Novartis International AG

Pfizer Inc.

Ranbaxy Laboratories Ltd.

Renata Ltd.

Sanofi S.A.

Sun Pharmaceuticals LLC

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Ltd.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Unichem Laboratories Ltd.

United Therapeutics Corp.

