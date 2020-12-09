In-Vehicle Ethernet System Market Size, Competitive Analysis, Share, Forecast- 2019-2025

The global in-vehicle ethernet system is projected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period. In-vehicle ethernet is used to connect components within a car using a wired network. It is designed to meet the needs of the automotive industry, including meeting electrical requirements (EMI/RFI emissions and susceptibility), bandwidth requirements, latency requirements, synchronization, and network management requirements. The primary factors that drive the growth of the global in-vehicle ethernet system market include the acceptance of technological innovations in vehicles. The manufacturers have also enhanced the attractiveness as well as features of the vehicles by adding automotive ethernet to provide control systems, entertainment components, navigation systems, smartphone connections, driver safety systems, and Internet access facilities.

The global in-vehicle ethernet system market is segmented on the basis of vehicle type and applications. Based on the vehicle type, the market is segmented as passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and farming & off-highway vehicles. Whereas, based on the applications, the market is segmented as advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), infotainment, on-board diagnostic, and others. Ethernet is widely used by the automotive industry as the preferred interface for On-Board-Diagnostics (OBD) in the next generation of cars. Moreover, with the introduction of power over Ethernet (PoE), the PoE tends to surge the demand for automotive Ethernet over the forecast period.

Market Segmentation

Global In-Vehicle Ethernet System Market by Vehicle Type

Passenger Cars

Commercial Vehicles

Farming & Off-Highway Vehicles

Global In-Vehicle Ethernet System Market by Applications

Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS)

Infotainment

On-Board Diagnostic

Others

Regional Analysis

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Italy

Spain

France

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Company Profiles

ACTIA Group

B&R Industrial Automation GmbH

Broadcom Inc.

Cadence Design Systems Inc.

Continental AG

DASAN Network, Inc.

Harman International Industries, Corp.

Keysight Technologies, Inc.

Marvell Semiconductor, Inc.

Mentor Graphics, a Siemens AG company

Microchip Technology Inc.

Molex, LLC

NXP Semiconductors NV

Renesas Electronics Corp.

Robert Bosch GmbH

Ruetz System Solutions GmbH

System-on-Chip Engineering S.L.

Toshiba America Electronic Components, Inc.

Vector Informatik GmbH

Visteon Corp.

